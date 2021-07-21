Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: Heavy rainfall likely in Mumbai; Uttar Pradesh to expect light showers

A view after non-stop torrential rain in Mumbai. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: Mumbai and neighboring areas are expected to receive heavy rains on Wednesday. The India Meteorological Department has predicted predicts occasional gusty winds with the speed of around 40-50 kmph to 60 kmph in a few areas.

According to IMD, rainfall activity over Northwest India is very likely to decrease today and further decrease is likely from tomorrow onwards. Scattered to Fairly widespread rainfall with heavy falls at isolated places likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and northwest Madhya Pradesh during next 24 hours and further decrease in rainfall activity over Northwest India thereafter

West coast and adjoining inland areas can expect widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls in the upcoming 4-5 days. Isolated extremely heavy downpour over — Konkan, Goa, and adjoining Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during July 21 to July 23 — is predicted by the IMD.

IMD in a statement shared, “Isolated heavy rainfall over south Gujarat region till 23rd July and likely to increase to isolated heavy to very heavy falls from 24th July”.