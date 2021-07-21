Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: Heavy rainfall likely in Mumbai; Uttar Pradesh to expect light showers

Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: Mumbai and neighboring areas are expected to receive heavy rains on Wednesday. The India Meteorological Department has predicted predicts occasional gusty winds with the speed of around 40-50 kmph to 60 kmph in a few areas.
According to IMD, rainfall activity over Northwest India is very likely to decrease today and further decrease is likely from tomorrow onwards. Scattered to Fairly widespread rainfall with heavy falls at isolated places likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and northwest Madhya Pradesh during next 24 hours and further decrease in rainfall activity over Northwest India thereafter
West coast and adjoining inland areas can expect widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls in the upcoming 4-5 days. Isolated extremely heavy downpour over — Konkan, Goa, and adjoining Ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during July 21 to July 23 — is predicted by the IMD.
IMD in a statement shared, “Isolated heavy rainfall over south Gujarat region till 23rd July and likely to increase to isolated heavy to very heavy falls from 24th July”.
Rains have continued over Pune for the third straight day.
Though of moderate intensity, the entire district is experiencing well-distributed rain with ghats recording heavy spells occasionally.
Rainfall recorded over Pune, during the 24-hours, was Shivajinagar -4.3mm, Lohegaon – 9.4mm and Pashan – 3.9mm during the last 24 hours.
The southwest monsoon remains active over Konkan, Goa and Madhya Maharashtra. On Wednesday, ghat areas of Pune will witness isolated by heavy to very heavy spells (64.5mm to 204.4mm in 24-hours), the India Meteorological Department has forecast.
Cloudy sky conditions will give way to light to moderate rain (2.4mm to 64.4mm in 24-hours) over the city.