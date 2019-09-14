Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in parts of MP, Gujarat
Weather forecast Today LIVE Updates: No significant change in maximum temperatures likely over major parts of the country during next 2-3 days.
Weather forecast Today LIVE Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh, and heavy rainfall at several places over Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Gujarat region, Maharashtra, Konkan, Goa and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
Thunderstorm accompanied with the wind with speed 50-60 kmph is very likely to occur at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Strong winds, speed reaching 40-50 kmph, are likely to prevail over west-central and southwest Arabian Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea in these areas.
Narmada above danger mark in Bharuch; 3,900 shifted in three days
Over 3,900 people living along the banks of the Narmada river in Gujarat's Bharuch district were shifted to safer places during the last three days as the river's water level rose three feet above the danger mark, officials said on Thursday.
The river was flowing at 31.25 feet, three feet above the danger mark of 28 feet, at Golden Bridge that connects Ankleshwar to Bharuch, said Bharuch collector MD Modiya. "The river has swollen because of the continuous release of water from the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Kevadiya in Narmada district. "More than 3,900 people were shifted from low-lying areas in Bharuch, Ankleshwar and Jhagadia talukas of Bharuch district during the last three days," said Modiya.
Mumbai has recorded 844.7 mm of rainfall between September 1 and 13, the meteorological department said. According to IMD data, the September rain has crossed 800-mm mark only four times since 1950. With more potential rainy days ahead this month, the city might also surpass the highest rainfall at 920 mm recorded in September 1954. The average rainfall for September is 327.1 mm.
Meanwhile, Mumbai got respite from heavy rainfall that had lashed the city since September 2. IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded 41.3 mm of rainfall in 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Friday, while the Colaba observatory recorded 6.2 mm in the same period.
On Friday, less than 10 mm rainfall was recorded in Mumbai. In 12 hours ending at 5.30 pm Friday, IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded 8.8 mm of rain while the Colaba observatory recorded 1.2 mm in the same period.
