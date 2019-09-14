Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in parts of MP, Gujarat

Weather forecast Today LIVE Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh, and heavy rainfall at several places over Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, East Madhya Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Gujarat region, Maharashtra, Konkan, Goa and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Thunderstorm accompanied with the wind with speed 50-60 kmph is very likely to occur at isolated places over Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Strong winds, speed reaching 40-50 kmph, are likely to prevail over west-central and southwest Arabian Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into sea in these areas.

No significant change in maximum temperatures likely over major parts of the country during next two to three days.