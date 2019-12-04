Weather forecast Today LIVE Updates: Deep depression over Arabian Sea may intensify into cyclonic storm; mercury dips in north India

Weather forecast Today Live Updates: The deep depression over southwest Arabian Sea is very likely to intensify into a Cyclonic storm during the next 12 hours, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest bulletin.

Sea condition is expected to be very rough to high over southwest Arabian sea and rough to very rough over eastcentral Arabian Sea and along and off Somalia coast and along and off Karnataka-Maharashtra-Goa coasts. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea.

Meanwhile, IMD has forecast dense fog in isolated pockets over plains of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Northwest Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. Mercury continued to drop in parts of North India, and the minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded to be 9 degrees Celcius on Tuesday. Minimum temperatures are likely to fall by 2-3 degrees over Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and east India in the the next 2-3 days.