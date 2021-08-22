Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: Delhi records highest August rainfall in 14 years; more showers in north, central India today

Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: Delhi on Saturday recorded 138.8 mm rainfall, the highest single day downpour for August in 14 years and the ninth highest since 1961. The humidity was recorded at 100 per cent. The national capital will see cloudy skies during the day on Sunday, with the possibility of thunderstorms, lightning, and moderate rainfall at night. The India Meteorological Department has sounded a yellow alert for the day.

The current rainfall activity over plains of northwest and central India is set to continue till August 23 and reduce thereafter. For today, the Met department has predicted heavy rainfall over parts of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

Fairly widespread rains are also likely over peninsular India during the next 5 days. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh will witness heavy isolated showers today. From tomorrow, rainfall activity and intensity will increase in the north-eastern parts of the country. West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, and Meghalaya will see heavy rainfall from August 24 to 25.

Meanwhile, several parts of Madhya Pradesh have been witnessing intermittent rainfall for the last three days. An orange alert predicting heavy rains was sounded in four districts of western MP. The IMD also issued 2 separate yellow alerts warning of heavy rains, and thunderstorms in 28 districts of the state.