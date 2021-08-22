scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 22, 2021
Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: Delhi records highest August rainfall in 14 years; more showers in north, central India today

Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: The current rainfall activity over plains of northwest and central India is set to continue till August 23 and reduce thereafter. For today, the Met department has predicted heavy rainfall over parts of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
August 22, 2021 9:38:27 am
Delhi, rainA street left waterlogged after heavy rain in Delhi (Express photo by Praveen Khanna)

Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: Delhi on Saturday recorded 138.8 mm rainfall, the highest single day downpour for August in 14 years and the ninth highest since 1961. The humidity was recorded at 100 per cent. The national capital will see cloudy skies during the day on Sunday, with the possibility of thunderstorms, lightning, and moderate rainfall at night. The India Meteorological Department has sounded a yellow alert for the day.

The current rainfall activity over plains of northwest and central India is set to continue till August 23 and reduce thereafter. For today, the Met department has predicted heavy rainfall over parts of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra.

Fairly widespread rains are also likely over peninsular India during the next 5 days. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Andhra Pradesh will witness heavy isolated showers today. From tomorrow, rainfall activity and intensity will increase in the north-eastern parts of the country. West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, and Meghalaya will see heavy rainfall from August 24 to 25.

Meanwhile, several parts of Madhya Pradesh have been witnessing intermittent rainfall for the last three days. An orange alert predicting heavy rains was sounded in four districts of western MP. The IMD also issued 2 separate yellow alerts warning of heavy rains, and thunderstorms in 28 districts of the state.

Live Blog

Delhi records highest August rainfall in 14 years; heavy rains in northern plains today; widespread rainfall in TN, Puducherry. Follow this space for latest updates.

The rain will continue in these districts for the next two hours. (Express Photo)

Rainfall, thunderstorms likely in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry over next five days

Even as Tamil Nadu has been receiving intermittent rainfall over the past few days, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfalls accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in parts of the state and neighbouring Puducherry for the next five days.

According to the RMC, Chennai is likely to experience overcast skies for the next 48 hours, with light to moderate showers expected in parts of the city. The RMC has also forecast thunderstorms and heavy spells in certain areas. The minimum temperature is expected to be 25 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is expected to be 33 degrees Celsius.

