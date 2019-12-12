Weather forecast Today Live Updates: AQI ‘severe’ in Delhi today; rain likely to bring relief in north

Weather Today Live: A Girl wears pollution mask in New Delhi on Monday. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna) Weather Today Live: A Girl wears pollution mask in New Delhi on Monday. (Express Photo: Praveen Khanna)

Weather forecast Today Live Updates: The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital remained in the ‘severe’ category on Thursday with major pollutants PM 10 at 372 and PM 2.5 at 257, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research(SAFAR). The air quality had dipped to the ‘severe’ category on Wednesday after an extended spell of low temperatures and stagnant winds impeded the dispersal of pollutants.

According to IMD officials, relief is expected on Thursday as a cyclonic circulation is expected to bring light rain and increase the wind speed — from 6-8 kilometres per hour currently to 20-30 kmph. Heavy rainfall is predicted over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and West Uttar Pradesh during the same period. Isolated thunderstorm accompanied by hail and lightning is expected over plains of northwest India.

Air quality has taken a turn for the worse after almost a month. In the beginning of November, the city saw an extended spell of bad air quality, due to the combined effect of crop stubble burning, low wind speed and dipping temperatures.