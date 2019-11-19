Weather forecast Today Live Updates: Delhi air quality to turn ‘severe’ again; heavy rainfall forecast in Tamil Nadu

Weather forecast Today Live Updates: Delhi air quality to turn ‘severe’ again; heavy rainfall forecast in Tamil Naduhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/weather-forecast-today-live-updates-delhi-pollution-aqi-category-poor-severe-imd-rainfall-tamil-nadu-6126680/
Weather forecast Today Live News Updates: The air quality in Delhi stood in ‘poor’ category on Tuesday, with agencies predicting a slip back into the ‘very poor’ and even ‘severe’ category in the next two days.
The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 204 at 10 am with PM2.5 pollutant hovering at 197 at Lodhi road and 239 at Delhi University area and 324 (very poor) at Chandni Chowk, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).
A discussion on air pollution and climate change is also scheduled to take place in the Lok Sabha Tuesday afternoon.
On the other hand, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Moderate to dense fog is very likely in isolated pockets over south Assam and
Meghalaya.
The brief improvement in Delhi-NCR’s air quality may start deteriorating Tuesday, with agencies predicting a slip back into the ‘very poor’ and even ‘severe’ category by Thursday. Taking heed of the warning, the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) Monday wrote to chief secretaries of all four NCR states to step up surveillance and enforcement to control local sources of pollution and crop residue burning. Read More
Welcome to our LIVE blog. The air quality in Delhi stood in ‘poor’ category on Tuesday, with agencies predicting a slip back into the ‘very poor’ and even ‘severe’ category in the next two days. Follow to get all the latest updates here!
The Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change Secretary, C K Mishra, Monday held a high-level meeting with officials of multiple ministries and neighbouring states, wherein the Centre decided to continue with “stringent measures” to combat air pollution in Delhi-NCR.
“We reviewed our action plan and decided that stringent measures will stay in place for the next 15 days. We might extend these measures till December 31. This includes preventing stubble burning in Haryana, Punjab and Western UP and controlling industrial emissions in Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gurgaon. In Delhi, we will monitor 13 pollution hotspots closely.
“We will also enforce a strict ban on construction activities and monitor the lifting of waste. Although most industries in Delhi have switched to PNG, a number of unregistered industries are still running. We will penalise organisations and individuals for flouting norms,” said Mishra.
Also, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said there is no need to extend the odd-even scheme as the weather conditions have improved.
The decision to not extend the scheme comes on the heels of Supreme Court coming down heavily on the Delhi government saying odd-even was ‘half-baked’ and despite its implementation, pollution levels were on the rise. The Delhi government, represented by Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, told the top court that the scheme helps reduce pollution levels by five to 15 per cent and the air quality could be even better if no exemption is given under the scheme.
The brief improvement in Delhi-NCR’s air quality may start deteriorating Tuesday, with agencies predicting a slip back into the ‘very poor’ and even ‘severe’ category by Thursday. Taking heed of the warning, the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority (EPCA) Monday wrote to chief secretaries of all four NCR states to step up surveillance and enforcement to control local sources of pollution and crop residue burning. Read More
Welcome to our LIVE blog. The air quality in Delhi stood in ‘poor’ category on Tuesday, with agencies predicting a slip back into the ‘very poor’ and even ‘severe’ category in the next two days. Follow to get all the latest updates here!