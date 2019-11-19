Weather forecast Today Live Updates: Delhi air quality to turn ‘severe’ again; heavy rainfall forecast in Tamil Nadu

Weather forecast Today Live News Updates: The air quality in Delhi stood in ‘poor’ category on Tuesday, with agencies predicting a slip back into the ‘very poor’ and even ‘severe’ category in the next two days.

The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 204 at 10 am with PM2.5 pollutant hovering at 197 at Lodhi road and 239 at Delhi University area and 324 (very poor) at Chandni Chowk, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

A discussion on air pollution and climate change is also scheduled to take place in the Lok Sabha Tuesday afternoon.

On the other hand, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Moderate to dense fog is very likely in isolated pockets over south Assam and

Meghalaya.