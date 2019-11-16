Weather Forecast LIVE updates: Delhi’s air quality remains ‘severe’ today
At Lodhi Road, PM2.5 level is 599 and PM10 is 521, while in Chandni Chowk it is 440 and 419, respectively. In adjoining areas of Noida, PM2.5 is 471 and PM10 is 500.
The air quality in Delhi remained in the ‘severe’ category on Saturday, with the overall figure measuring 505 on the Air Quality Index (AQI), according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).
At Lodhi Road, PM2.5 level is 599 and PM10 is 521, while in Chandni Chowk it is 440 and 419, respectively. In adjoining areas of Noida, PM2.5 is 471 and PM10 is 500.
On Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that with agencies predicting a dip in pollution levels in the capital, there may not be a need to extend the odd-even scheme, in force from November 4-15.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted Western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation over Afghanistan and neighbourhood extending between 3.1 & 4.5 km above mean sea level persists.Under its influence, fairly widespread to widespread rain and snow with isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh during the next 24 hours. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is also predicted at isolated places over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.
Live Blog
The air quality in Delhi is in 'Severe' category today. Follow Weather Forecast LIVE updates here
Kejriwal said, “I would like to thank the people of Delhi for their voluntary participation and cooperation. Around 200-350 challans were issued every day on an average, which is very less in a city of 2 crore. Going by the forecast for the next two-three days, air quality is likely to improve. We don’t want to cause unnecessary inconvenience to people. We will monitor the situation tomorrow and day after. If air quality improves, then odd-even is not required. Otherwise, on Monday we will take a final call…now the main reason behind pollution in the city is stubble burning."
While the combined effect of Delhi’s base pollution levels, impact of stubble burning and prevailing weather and wind conditions have kept the air severely polluted for the past four days, India Meteorological Department officials said the situation is set to improve, mainly owing to increased wind speed and a change in wind direction from northwesterly to northerly from Saturday. “As a result, the impact of farm fires on Delhi’s air will reduce significantly,” said an IMD official.
An AQI between 0-50 is considered ‘good’, 51-100 ‘satisfactory’, 101-200 ‘moderate’, 201-300 ‘poor’, 301-400 ‘very poor’ and 401-500 ‘severe’. Above 500 falls in the ‘severe-plus emergency’ category.