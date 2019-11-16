Weather Forecast LIVE updates: Delhi’s air quality remains ‘severe’ today

The air quality in Delhi remained in the ‘severe’ category on Saturday, with the overall figure measuring 505 on the Air Quality Index (AQI), according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

At Lodhi Road, PM2.5 level is 599 and PM10 is 521, while in Chandni Chowk it is 440 and 419, respectively. In adjoining areas of Noida, PM2.5 is 471 and PM10 is 500.

On Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that with agencies predicting a dip in pollution levels in the capital, there may not be a need to extend the odd-even scheme, in force from November 4-15.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted Western disturbance as a cyclonic circulation over Afghanistan and neighbourhood extending between 3.1 & 4.5 km above mean sea level persists.Under its influence, fairly widespread to widespread rain and snow with isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh during the next 24 hours. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is also predicted at isolated places over Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.