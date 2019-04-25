Weather forecast today, April 25, 2019: Heat wave conditions in Rajasthan, MP and Maharashtra; TN to receive rains

Weather forecast today: Strong heat wave conditions will continue over the next three to four days in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned, while advising people to stay indoors between 11 am and 4 pm. Met officials have also urged people to stay hydrated and keep themselves covered when stepping out in the afternoon.

Thunderstorms, accompanied by strong, gusty winds and lightning, are predicted in areas of Jammu and Kashmir and east Rajasthan, and in the North-eastern areas of Assam and Meghalaya, IMD said.

In the south, coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are expected to witness moderate to heavy rain due to cyclonic activity. Gusty winds, at 30-40 km, are expected in the Indian Ocean and southern part of Bay of Bengal. Due to the stormy weather over the Andaman Sea, the IMD has advised fishermen against going out to sea.

The IMD has predicted thunderstorms/dust storms at isolated places in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, and West Rajasthan.

Bringing some relief, the national capital is expected to witness partly cloudy skies this evening. Delhi recorded the hottest day of the season on Wednesday at 43 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature settled at 27.1 degrees Celsius.

(With inputs from agencies)