Weather Forecast Today LIVE Updates: World Meteorological Organisation praises IMD for its accurate prediction of Cyclone Amphan

Weather Forecast Today Live Updates: The cyclonic circulation of over east central Bay of Bengal extending upto mid-tropospheric level continues to persist, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Monday. Due to this, a low pressure area is likely to form over this region in the next 48 hours. The low pressure area will presumably move west-northwest wards and become more profound in the subsequent 24 hours.

This low pressure area is expected to cause fairly widespread and isolated rainfall over Odisha, north Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and isolated heavy falls over Vidarbha, Gangetic West Bengal, Gujarat and south Madhya Pradesh in the next 2 to 3 days.

The weather department further said that the country will witness no significant change in maximum temperature during the next 24 hours and the temperatures will rise by 2°C to 4°C thereafter over northwest India. No significant change in maximum temperatures likely over the rest parts of the country during the next 4-5 days, it added.

Meanwhile, conditions are becoming favourable for the further advancement of Southwest Monsoon in Goa, parts of Arabian sea, Konkan, Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Tamil Nadu,Coastal Andhra Pradesh, some more parts of Central and North Bay of Bengal and some parts of Northeastern during next 2 days.