Weather forecast today Live Updates: Delhi AQI remains severe, fresh snow likely in J&K
Weather forecast Today Live News Updates: According to Central Pollutant Control Board, air quality index (AQI) of Delhi Friday was 481, recorded under the severe category.
Air quality in Delhi-NCR remained above emergency levels on Friday with monitoring stations in the capital recording particulate matter more than 5-7 times the acceptable limit. According to Central Pollutant Control Board, air quality index (AQI) of New Delhi’s Anand Vihar Friday was 481 which is under the severe category.
Several districts in Haryana also reported air quality in the ‘severe’ and ‘very poor’ categories, far worse than many towns in Punjab.
Haryana’s Palwal, Faridabad, Hisar, Fatehabad, Gurgaon, Jind and Bhiwani reported the worst air quality as their air quality index (AQI) stood at 461, 441, 425, 413, 414, 410 and 406, as per data provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
Meanwhile, in Gujarat heavy rain lashed several parts of the state for the second consecutive day, due to an ‘induced cyclonic circulation’. Heavy snowfall is likely at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, the IMD said.
Live Blog
Weather forecast Today Live Updates: Smog-choked children's day in Delhi, air quality 'severe' for 3rd consecutive day. Follow us for LIVE updates
Foggy weather in Delhi
The minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 16-degree Celcius and the maximum was recorded at 26 degrees, this morning. The weather officials have predicted foggy weather for the city.
According to weather experts, a fall in temperature and wind speed has led to the accumulation of pollutants. The problems were further compounded by a cloud cover that blocked sunlight. All government and private schools in NCR have been shut down for two days on Thursday and Friday.
The Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor SAFAR said due to "stagnation and very low mixing height, flushing (of pollutants) is almost insignificant. The Delhi government and the administration in several NCR cities had on Wednesday ordered closure of schools following a directive of the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority.
