Weather forecast today Live Updates: Delhi AQI remains severe, fresh snow likely in J&K

Air quality in Delhi-NCR remained above emergency levels on Friday with monitoring stations in the capital recording particulate matter more than 5-7 times the acceptable limit. According to Central Pollutant Control Board, air quality index (AQI) of New Delhi’s Anand Vihar Friday was 481 which is under the severe category.

Several districts in Haryana also reported air quality in the ‘severe’ and ‘very poor’ categories, far worse than many towns in Punjab.

Haryana’s Palwal, Faridabad, Hisar, Fatehabad, Gurgaon, Jind and Bhiwani reported the worst air quality as their air quality index (AQI) stood at 461, 441, 425, 413, 414, 410 and 406, as per data provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Meanwhile, in Gujarat heavy rain lashed several parts of the state for the second consecutive day, due to an ‘induced cyclonic circulation’. Heavy snowfall is likely at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, the IMD said.