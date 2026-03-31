IMD issues rain and thunderstorm alerts for Delhi, Chennai, and Hyderabad: See the full city-wise forecast here

Weather Forecast Today: With weather patterns drastically changing across India, the northern regions are set to experience warm and dry conditions, while the south and coastal areas face intermittent showers, thunderstorms, and high humidity. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for heavy rain, hailstorms, thunderstorms, and strong gusty winds across parts of northwest, northeast, and central India.

Delhi-NCR districts are likely to see mostly stable and dry weather over the next several days. Clear to partly cloudy skies will dominate, with daytime temperatures hovering in the mid to upper 30s°C and nights cooling to 18–22°C. North, North East, North West, West, Central, South‑West Delhi to witness partly cloudy skies with isolated light rain and the possibility of thunderstorms with lightning. Gusty winds up to up to 40 km/h are expected in the later part of the day.

Faridabad, Gurgaon & Noida can expect partly to generally cloudy conditions, with isolated showers, thunderstorms, and occasional gusty winds. Overall, while widespread rainfall is unlikely, the region may see afternoon cloud build-up and short thunderstorms, with gusty surface winds of 20–30 km/h in isolated areas.

Chennai & Coastal Tamil Nadu

Chennai and nearby coastal districts, including Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Puducherry, and Karaikal, are expected to witness an unsettled spell of weather. Isolated light to moderate showers at various places are expected throughout the week. Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds may occur at isolated locations.

Overall, rainfall and thunderstorms are likely to be sporadic rather than widespread, bringing brief gusty winds and occasional wet spells, while no major extreme alerts have been issued.

Hyderabad, Telangana

Hyderabad and surrounding districts, will experience a predominantly unsettled weather pattern. Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are likely at isolated places across districts such as Adilabad, Nizamabad, Medak, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, and Wanaparthy.

Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph are possible, mainly in the afternoon and evening. While widespread heavy rain is not expected, sporadic showers and thunderstorms could cause wet and slippery roads, minor water pooling, and local disruptions. Overall, the region will experience short bursts of rain rather than continuous rainfall.

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Mumbai

Mumbai and the surrounding areas like Thane, Palghar, Raigad are set to experience largely stable weather, with partly cloudy to clear skies. There will be isolated rains to very light rain; widespread showers are unlikely. Daytime temperatures in the low to mid-30s°C, with high humidity making it feel warmer.

South Konkan and Goa coastal areas may see similar conditions, with isolated cloudiness and minor chances of light rain or drizzle. Interior regions of Maharashtra, including Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Saurashtra, are likely to remain mostly dry with very isolated showers.

Overall, the coastal belt will continue to experience hot and humid conditions, with no major disruptions expected.