Weather Forecast Today update: IMD predicts widespread rain over Gujarat, Goa, moderate rain over Mumbai

Weather forecast Today: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Friday predicted fairly widespread rain over Gujarat, Konkan and Goa today. Heavy to very heavy falls are likely in parts of Gujarat, including Saurashtra and Kutch, over the next 24 hours. Thereafter, the intensity of rain over these regions is very likely to decrease from tomorrow onwards.

A day after Mumbai recorded its second-highest 24-hour rainfall since 2015 (191.2 mm), the weather bureau has said that rain activity is likely to subside in the city from today. Light to moderate rains are predicted over Mumbai, and its adjoining suburbs — Thane and Palghar — for the next four days.

As we forecasted, Rainfall observed over Mumbai (from 0830 to 2330 hours IST of 16.07.20): Santacruz-153.6 mm, Bandra-85 mm, Bayander-51 mm, RamMandir-146 mm, Mahalaxmi-44 mm, Mira Road- 70 mm and Dahisar-89 mm. — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) July 16, 2020

Moderate to severe thunderstorms and lightning are likely over Uttarakhand, north coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu during the next 12 hours, the IMD said in its daily weather bulletin.

Meanwhile, a thunderstorm accompanied with rain will occur over parts of Delhi, Faridabad, Noida, Ghaziabad and Muzaffarnagar for the next two hours, the IMD warned.

17-07-2020; 0850 IST; Thunderstorm with rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Isolated places of East, Southeast, South Delhi, Ballabhgarh, Faridabad, Khurja, Bulandshahr, Jhangirabad, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Noida, Dadri, Gr. Noida, Muzaffarnagar during next 2 hours. — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) July 17, 2020

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is predicted in parts of the northeast, including Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Meghalaya and Assam, over the next five days. Due to the shifting of the eastern end of a monsoon trough towards the foothills of the Himalayas from July 19, the weather agency has forecast fairly widespread with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Northeast and East India from Sunday onwards.

According to the weather bureau, isolated parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan will also experience heavy to very heavy showers for the next five days.

Squally weather, with wind speeds reaching 40-50 kmph, is likely along and off south Gujarat-Maharashtra-Karnataka-Kerala coasts. Fishermen in these regions have been advised to stay off the water.

At 4:55 am today, an earthquake of magnitude 3.9 occurred 88 km east of Katra in Jammu and Kashmir, the National Centre for Seismology confirmed this morning.

Yesterday, the highest maximum temperature of 44.0° C was reported at Phalodi in Rajasthan, while the lowest minimum temperature of 19.4°C was recorded in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa. According to the IMD, no significant change in temperature is likely over most parts of the country during the next 3-4 days.

