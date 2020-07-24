Weather Forecast Today: IMD predicts heavy rains in Northeast, Bihar over next 2 days

Nagaon: A woman wades through a flooded area at a village, in Nagaon district, Saturday, June 27, 2020. (Photo: PTI) Nagaon: A woman wades through a flooded area at a village, in Nagaon district, Saturday, June 27, 2020. (Photo: PTI)

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Friday said that fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls are likely to continue over the northeastern and adjoining eastern states — including West Bengal and Sikkim — over the next three days.

According to the IMD’s daily weather bulletin, the showers are likely to grow more intense in these regions after July 26. Isolated extremely heavy rainfall is likely over Assam and Meghalaya on July 28, the weather bureau predicted on Friday.

This bout of heavy rain has been brought on by a monsoon trough, which is likely to shift very close to the foothills of the Himalayas in the next two days. Further, cyclonic circulations over Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and western Afghanistan have also contributed to the meteorological conditions that is being witnessed in the northern part of India.

The monsoon trough lies close to its normal position & extends upto mid tropospheric level. It is very likely to shift close to foothills of Himalayas from 26th July. — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) July 24, 2020

While moderate showers are expected in northwest India till July 26, the intensity and distribution of rainfall is predicted to steadily increase after two days, IMD said. Meanwhile, isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over South and West India from July 29 onwards.

As per the weather bureau’s daily prediction, heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Gujarat, Konkan and Goa, interior Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry over the next 24 hours.

Moderate to severe thunderstorms and lightning are also predicted in parts of Madhya Pradesh, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Rajasthan, and Jharkhand on Friday.

24.07.2020; 1430 IST: Thunderstorm with moderate intensity rain would occur over Nazibabad, Bijnaur, Chandpur, Sambhal, Charkhidadri, Bhiwani, Mahendargarh, Narnaul, Loharu, Pilani, Alwar, Kotputali, Deeg, during the next 2 hours. — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) July 24, 2020

Squally weather, with wind speeds of 40-50 kmph, will persist over the southeast Arabian sea, Lakshadweep-Maldives and along and off Kerala-Karnataka-south Maharashtra coasts. IMD has warned fishermen not to venture into the water in these areas.

According to the IMD, there will be no significant change in temperatures over most parts of the country during the next 3-4 days. Yesterday, the highest maximum temperature of 39.9° C was recorded in West Rajasthan’s Barmer, while the lowest minimum temperature of 18.6° C was reported at Chandrapur, Vidarbha.

