Weather forecast today: Incessant rains submerge swathes of Delhi-NCR; very heavy showers expected in Odisha

India is experiencing active monsoon conditions as heavy rains, accompanied by thunderstorms, continue to lash various parts of the country. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast the wet condition to continue in parts of Delhi, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Assam and Meghalaya till the next few days.

Delhi and its neighbouring areas experienced moderate to heavy rains on Thursday morning triggering long traffic snarls, uprooting trees and causing damage to properties.

Moderate rains will continue till Friday morning and thereafter, the national capital will witness on and off light rains, Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD’s regional forecasting centre, told news agency PTI on Thursday. He added that another spell of moderate rain will begin from August 25.

On Thursday, the Ayanagar station recorded 122.8 mm between 8.30 am on Wednesday and 8.30 am on Thursday, which amounts to 11 times the normal rainfall. On an average, the city gauges 11.3 mm rainfall from 8.30 am on August 19 to 8.30 am on August 20 every year.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which gives the representative figures for the city, gauged 54.8 mm rainfall. The Palam, Lodhi Road and Ridge weather stations measured 89.1 mm, 62.4 and 77.3 mm precipitation during the period.

The Delhi Traffic Police posted several alerts on Twitter to inform commuters about waterlogged roads. “M B Road traffic movement closed from Mathura Road, due to water logging under Pul Pehlad Pur. Obstruction in traffic in the carriageway from Satyam towards Kasturba Underpass, Maharaja Surajmal Marg due to water logging at Jhilmil,” the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

Traffic on Ring Road-Bhairon Road was affected due to potholes and traffic going from Ring Road towards Bhairon Road was affected due to the bottle-neck route, it said. Many residents shared videos and pictures of vehicles plying through waterlogged roads on social media. Traffic was also affected as trees fell down in many places in the city.

“Traffic movement has been closed on Rajpur Road from both side due to a tree fallen near PS Civil Line. A tree has fallen near the railway gate on Narela-Bawana road due to which traffic is affected,” the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

In Gurgaon too, water-logging woes persisted with heavy downpour in the city. Severe waterlogging on Jaipur-Delhi Expressway hit the movement of traffic.

Odisha received 58.5 mm average rainfall in last 24 hours, across the 30 districts. Rainfall above 100 mm recorded in four districts including Cuttack, Jajpur, Koraput and Kendrapara in last 24 hours, reported ANI.

According to the IMD, the well-marked low pressure area now lies over north interior Odisha and adjoining Jharkhand. It is very likely to move nearly westwards across Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh during the next 3-4 days.

The monsoon trough is active and south of its normal position. An east-west shear zone runs roughly along Lat. 20°N across central India between 3.6 km and 7.6 km above mean sea level tilting southwards with height. In addition to above above systems, there is convergence of strong southwesterly and southerly winds at lower levels over northwest India very likely to continue till Thursday.

Under the influence of the above system, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is expected over Odisha today (on August 20), over Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Telangana on August 20 and 21 and over Gujarat and Rajasthan till 23 August, 2020, the weather department said.

Meanwhile, Kolkata in West Bengal experienced a wet and windy weather since morning on Thursday. With dark clouds owning the sky, the city got occasional heavy spells of rain throughout the day.

The weather department said moderate to severe thunderstorm accompanied with lightning at isolated places very likely over Chhattisgarh, West Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Assam and Meghalaya during next 12 hours.

