Weather forecast today, Cyclone Fani LIVE News Updates: Kerala braces for cyclonic storm

The IMD had forecast light heavy rainfall at isolated places over Kerala on 29th & 30th April, 2019. Light to moderate rainfall is also likely at few places over north coastal Tamil Nadu & coastal Andhra Pradesh on 30th April & 1st May, 2019.

A cloudy sky in Kochi as Kerala braces for cyclone Fani on Sunday. (Express Photo by Nandagopal Rajan)

Weather forecast today, April 28, 2019, Cyclone Fani LIVE Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD)on Sunday issued a weather warning stating that Cyclonic storm Fani would transform into a severe cyclonic storm . “It is very likely to intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 12 hours and into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm during subsequent 24 hours. It is very likely to move northwestwards till 30th April and thereafter recurve northeastwards gradually,” the weather department said in a bulletin issued today.

Fishermen along the coasts of these southern states have been advised not to venture into sea. Those who are in the deep sea areas are advised to return to the coast by Sunday, April 28. A gale is predicted over Southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean with the wind speed ranging between 65-85 kmph.

Live Blog

Weather forecast today, follow LIVE News Updates on Cyclone Fani in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Heatwave in Delhi, north India.

Cloudy sky in Kochi, expected rainfall at some places in Kerala

Express Photo by Nandagopal Rajan
Fishermen have been warned to not venture too far into the sea.  A view of a cloudy sky in Kochi. (Express Photo by Nandagopal Rajan)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had on Friday issued a cyclone warning for coastal Puducherry, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, saying the depression in the east equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining Bay of Bengal was likely to intensify into a deep depression in the next 24 hours and a cyclonic storm in the subsequent 12 hours. It could turn into a severe cyclonic storm by the time it reaches south Andhra Pradesh coast on April 30, it said. A red alert has been issued in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, where the cyclone is expected to hit on April 30, triggering heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, a strong heat wave, with temperatures soaring up to 46 degrees Celsius, is likely to continue in central India over the next four days.

