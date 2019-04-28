Weather forecast today, Cyclone Fani LIVE News Updates: Kerala braces for cyclonic storm

Weather forecast today, April 28, 2019, Cyclone Fani LIVE Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD)on Sunday issued a weather warning stating that Cyclonic storm Fani would transform into a severe cyclonic storm . “It is very likely to intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 12 hours and into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm during subsequent 24 hours. It is very likely to move northwestwards till 30th April and thereafter recurve northeastwards gradually,” the weather department said in a bulletin issued today.

The IMD had forecast light heavy rainfall at isolated places over Kerala on 29th & 30th April, 2019. Light to moderate rainfall is also likely at few places over north coastal Tamil Nadu & coastal Andhra Pradesh on 30th April & 1st May, 2019.

Fishermen along the coasts of these southern states have been advised not to venture into sea. Those who are in the deep sea areas are advised to return to the coast by Sunday, April 28. A gale is predicted over Southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean with the wind speed ranging between 65-85 kmph.