Weather forecast today, Cyclone Fani LIVE News Updates: Cyclonic storm to turn ‘severe’ in next few hours, heavy rain likely in Kerala

Weather forecast today, Cyclone Fani LIVE Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a weather warning stating that Cyclone Fani would transform into a severe cyclonic storm during next 12 hours and into a ‘very severe’ cyclonic storm in subsequent 24 hours. It is very likely to move northwestwards till May 1 evening and thereafter recurve north-northeastwards gradually, the bulletin said.

‘Fani’ is currently located about 620 km east of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 880 km southeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu) and 1050 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam (Andhra Pradesh).

Cyclone Fani will not make landfall in Tamil Nadu, but may bring light rain in some northern parts of the state, it said. Heavy falls at isolated places are very likely over Kerala on April 29 and 30, the weather department said in its 1 pm bulletin Sunday.

Strong winds with speeds reaching 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph are likely to commence along and off the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast, Comorin area and Gulf of Mannar from Sunday and will intensify from Monday, the Sunday bulletin said.

With cyclone Fani likely to move northwestwards and then recurve north-northeastwards, Odisha Government on April 28 asked district collectors and departments concerned to remain alert and take necessary measures in advance.