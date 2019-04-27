Weather forecast today, Cyclone Fani LIVE News Updates: Andhra, TN fishermen advised not to venture into sea

Weather forecast today, April 27, 2019, Cyclone Fani LIVE Updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Friday issued a cyclone warning for coastal Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh saying the depression in the east equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining Bay of Bengal was likely to intensify into a deep depression in the next 24 hours and a cyclonic storm in the subsequent 12 hours. It could turn into a severe cyclonic storm by the time it reaches south Andhra Pradesh coast on April 30, it said. A red alert has been issued in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, where the cyclone is expected to hit on April 30, triggering heavy rainfall.

The sea condition is likely to be very rough along the coasts of these southern states and fishermen have been advised not to venture into sea. Those who are in the deep sea areas are advised to return to the coast by Sunday, April 28. A gale is predicted over Southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean with the wind speed ranging between 65-85 kmph.

Meanwhile, a strong heat wave, with temperatures soaring up to 46 degrees Celsius, is likely to continue in central India over the next five days.