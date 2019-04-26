Weather forecast today, April 26, 2019 LIVE Updates: Red alert in Tamil Nadu as Cyclone Fani approacheshttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/weather-forecast-today-april-26-2019-live-updates-delhi-mumbai-bengaluru-kolkata-chennai-cyclone-fani-red-alert-5695272/
Weather forecast today, April 26, 2019 LIVE Updates: Red alert in Tamil Nadu as Cyclone Fani approaches
Weather forecast today, April 26, 2019 LIVE Updates: IMD has warned that Cyclone Fani could cross the north Tamil Nadu coast on April 30. In light of this, it has issued a red alert for areas in and around coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
Weather forecast today, April 26, 2019 LIVE Updates: A low-pressure area over the Indian Ocean and adjoining Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a depression in the next 24 hours. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that Cyclone Fani could cross the north Tamil Nadu coast on April 30. In light of this, the weather department has issued a red alert (the highest alert for rainfall warning) for April 30 (Tuesday) and May 1 (Wednesday) for areas in and around coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The IMD bulletin also cautioned fishermen against venturing into sea as squally winds are predicted in the region.
The sea condition is likely to be rough over east Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining central parts of south Bay of Bengal on Friday, rough to very rough on Saturday and very rough to high over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean and along and off Sri Lanka on Sunday, the IMD said.
Meanwhile, the Met office has forecast dust storm or thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds in Delhi on Friday, a day after the city recorded its hottest day of the season so far on Thursday at 43.2 degrees Celsius. The maximum and the minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 42 and 27 degrees Celsius today.
The IMD has advised people to stay indoors as strong heat waves are likely to continue over some parts of West Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha and in isolated pockets over south Rajasthan, south Uttar Pradesh, interior Odisha, north Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Gujarat State and East Madhya Pradesh.
Live Blog
Weather forecast today, April 26, 2019: Here are live updates of the weather in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai and other cities across India.
Cyclone warning: Read alert in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry on April 31, May 1
Well marked Low-pressure system over Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal is very likely to intensify into a cyclone, the IMD notification read. It is very likely to move northwestwards along and off east coast of Srilanka near north Tamilnadu coast on 30th April 2019.
The IMD forecast light to moderate rainfall at many places in coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala on Sunday (April 28) and said rain was likely at isolated places in South coastal Andhra Pradesh. However, it forecast "rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places with extremely heavy at isolated places," in coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on April 30 and May 1.
It said on Friday, squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph was likely over Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal. "Squally weather very likely over south Andaman Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas," it added.
Wind speed would touch 90-100 kmph gusting to 115 kmph along and off north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh districts coasts from the afternoon of April 30, it added.
Meanwhile, Delhi recorded its hottest day of the season so far on Thursday at 43.2 degrees Celsius even as the skies turned partly cloudy towards the afternoon. The partly cloudy towards the afternoon and evening hours offered little relief from the sweltering heat, with the Weather Department ruling out any possibility of change in the conditions over the next two to three days.
Cyclone warning: Read alert in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry on April 31, May 1
Well marked Low-pressure system over Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal is very likely to intensify into a cyclone, the IMD notification read. It is very likely to move northwestwards along and off east coast of Srilanka near north Tamilnadu coast on 30th April 2019.