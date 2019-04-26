Weather forecast today, April 26, 2019 LIVE Updates: Red alert in Tamil Nadu as Cyclone Fani approaches

Weather forecast today, April 26, 2019 LIVE Updates: A low-pressure area over the Indian Ocean and adjoining Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a depression in the next 24 hours. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that Cyclone Fani could cross the north Tamil Nadu coast on April 30. In light of this, the weather department has issued a red alert (the highest alert for rainfall warning) for April 30 (Tuesday) and May 1 (Wednesday) for areas in and around coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The IMD bulletin also cautioned fishermen against venturing into sea as squally winds are predicted in the region.

The sea condition is likely to be rough over east Equatorial Indian Ocean and adjoining central parts of south Bay of Bengal on Friday, rough to very rough on Saturday and very rough to high over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining Equatorial Indian Ocean and along and off Sri Lanka on Sunday, the IMD said.

Meanwhile, the Met office has forecast dust storm or thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds in Delhi on Friday, a day after the city recorded its hottest day of the season so far on Thursday at 43.2 degrees Celsius. The maximum and the minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 42 and 27 degrees Celsius today.

The IMD has advised people to stay indoors as strong heat waves are likely to continue over some parts of West Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha and in isolated pockets over south Rajasthan, south Uttar Pradesh, interior Odisha, north Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Gujarat State and East Madhya Pradesh.