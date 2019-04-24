Weather Forecast Today, April 24, 2019: Thunderstorm with gusty winds in parts of North India, cyclone brewing in Bay of Bengal

Toggle Menu
Weather Forecast Report Today India: The IMD weather forecast has warned that the cyclone could result in very rough/high sea condition over the South Bay of Bengal and squally/gale force winds (70-80 kmph) along and off Tamil Nadu coast, southwest Bay of Bengal and Comorin area.

Weather Today: The weather department has also forecasted widespread rainfall with isolated very heavy to extremely heavy rains are likely over Tamilnadu and adjoining Andhra Pradesh. (Source: IMD)

Weather Forecast Today: The IMD weather forecast for today, April 24, says thunderstorm accompanied with hail, gusty winds with speeds reaching 30-40 kmph) and lightning is expected at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh. It has also predicted the same for areas in Jammu & Kashmir, Bihar, the gangetic West Bengal belt, Odisha and south interior Karnataka. Isolated places in Chhattisgarh could also expect the same. While a thunderstorm and dust storm accompanied with gusty winds and lightning is expected at isolated places over West Rajasthan and Utter Pradesh.

Heat wave conditions are likely in isolated pockets of West Rajasthan.

A low-pressure area is likely to develop over the Bay of Bengal to the southeast of Sri Lanka by Thursday, which is expected to move northwest towards Tamil Nadu coast and intensify into a cyclonic storm by April 29, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Last year in November, a severe cyclonic storm ‘Gaja’ crossed the Tamil Nadu coast between Nagapattinam and Vedaranniyam with wind speeds gusting up to 120 kmph. (PTI)

However, the IMD has warned that this could result in very rough/high sea condition over the South Bay of Bengal and squally/gale force winds (70-80 kmph) along and off Tamil Nadu coast, southwest Bay of Bengal and Comorin area. Due to the cyclonic activity, moderate to heavy rain likely to occur over coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry 29th April onwards, Chennai MET department told ANI.

The weather department has also forecasted widespread rainfall with isolated very heavy to extremely heavy rains are likely over Tamil Nadu and adjoining Andhra Pradesh. Fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy
falls and squally winds are also likely over Kerala and coastal Karnataka, the IMD said.

