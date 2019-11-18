Weather forecast Today Live Updates: Delhi’s air quality ‘moderate’, high-level pollution meet today
Weather forecast Today Live News Updates: Residents of Delhi woke up to clear skies Monday, with the air quality improving to 184 (moderate category) in some areas.
Meanwhile, the Union Environment Ministry today will hold a high-level meeting over the alarming pollution levels in Delhi and nearby areas with top officials of the states in the region. The meeting will be attended by chief secretaries of Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier said that with agencies predicting a dip in pollution levels in the capital, there may not be a need to extend the odd-even scheme, in force from November 4-15.
Meanwhile, reeling under intense cold weather after snowfall earlier this month, Kashmir received some respite Sunday after mercury across Jammu and Kashmir rose on Sunday. The minimum temperature at most places in Himachal Pradesh decreased by a few notches in the last 24 hours due to rains at isolated places
Live Blog
Air Quality in Delhi improving; to remain 'moderate', 'poor' in next 2 days
The air quality in Delhi-NCR is expected to remain between "moderate" to "poor" categories for the next two days, thanks to strong boundary-layer and surface winds.
The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) said strong boundary-layer and surface winds worked behind flushing out the pollutants that had accumulated in the air in Delhi.
An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered "poor", 301-400 "very poor" and 401-500 severe". On Saturday, Delhi's AQI was recorded at 357, which falls in the "very poor" category.
Mahesh Talawat, vice president of Sky Met weather, said strong winds due to western disturbance has helped dispersed pollutants in Delhi-NCR and other parts of north India.
"The air quality is expected to remain in 'moderate' to 'poor' category in the next two days," he said.
