Weather HIGHLIGHTS: Rains in Kerala kill nine, heavy showers expected in Maharshtra

Mumbai, Thane, Kerala and Karnataka Weather Today LIVE Updates: The monsoon hit Maharashtra on Friday with many parts of state capital Mumbai receiving heavy rains on Saturday. Many incidents of waterlogging and traffic jams were reported in the city with four people losing their lives due to weather-related incidents. Rains were scheduled to arrive in the city from June 10 but were one day early. The weather department, however, said that the intensity of the showers was less.

According to authorities in Kerala, seven deaths have been reported due to rain-related incidents over the last two days. Most of the deaths occurred due to drowning in swollen rivers and uprooting of trees.

Severe dust storm in Delhi

In national capital Delhi, a severe dust storm followed by rain struck yesterday evening bringing respite from the sweltering heat. Wind speeds went as high as 98 kmph. Visibility was reduced as the sky turned dark in many parts New Delhi in the early evening. Metro services and flight operations at the Delhi airport were affected while traffic snarls and power cuts were witnessed across Delhi due to weather conditions.

Many other cities such as Bhopal experienced rain showers yesterday. Southwest monsoon also hit the coastal regions of Kerala and Karnataka earlier this week. Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted heatwave conditions over one or two pockets of Rajasthan in the coming few days.