Fani may turn into ‘extremely severe cyclone’

AN APPROACHING cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal was likely to develop into an “extremely severe cyclone” in the next two days, the India Meteorological Department said on Sunday, warning coastal areas of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha to brace for very strong winds, heavy rainfall and rough seas.

The tropical cyclone Fani (pronounced as Foni), that was located about 1,000 south-east of Chennai Sunday evening, could generate gusts of winds with speeds of up to 50-60 km per hour in the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh, the IMD said.

The cyclone is seen moving towards the Indian coast in the north-west direction over the next two days (till April 30) before turning away and moving north-east. It is likely to attain its strongest force on May 1 and 2 when, at its centre, wind speeds could be as high as 185 km per hour. But the nearest Indian coast, in northern Andhra Pradesh or southern Odisha, at this time is likely to be at least 300 km away. The coastal areas are therefore likely to experience wind speeds of about 60 km per hour.

As of now, it is not very clear where and when, if at all, the cyclone Fani will make a landfall, or hit the coastline after moving over the seas. The maximum amount of damage caused by a cyclone happens during the time of the landfall.

Explained Post-monsoon cyclones are usually stronger Tropical cyclones are a common phenomena in the Bay of Bengal. Typically, these cyclones are formed just before and after the monsoon season. The post-monsoon cyclones, those that happen in October and November, are usually stronger and more devastating. In the past few years, the IMD’s capability to predict and track the trajectories of tropical cyclones has improved considerably, leading to timely warnings and effective response measures. As a result, the damage caused by these cyclones has been significantly reduced.

“It is difficult to accurately predict the trajectory of the cyclone more than five days in advance. Till as far as we can see, this cyclone is remaining over sea. It will make a landfall only after May 2. As such, we would be more clear about the landfall event by afternoon of April 30. As of now, we can see the trajectory turning away from the land around April 30. If it continues in the same trajectory, a landfall over southern Odisha can be expected. But it can turn further away as well. Regular warnings are being issued and will continue to be issued,” IMD Director General K J Ramesh said.

On Monday and Tuesday, light to moderate rainfall could be expected in some places in Kerala, north coastal Tamil Nadu, south coastal Andhra Pradesh. North coastal Andhra Pradesh and south coastal Odisha is expected to witness rainfall from May 2, which is likely to increase in intensity from May 3, the IMD said. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into deep sea areas in these regions.

The coastlines are also expected to experience high sea-waves. Chennai is likely to witness waves of height 2 to 2.5 metres on Monday and Tuesday, with the maximum wave height even reaching 4.8 metre.