Weather forecast, temperature today and Monsoon LIVE Updates: Maharashtra drenched in pre-monsoon showers, heatwave across north India

Weather forecast, monsoon, and temperature today LIVE Updates: Providing respite from the intense heatwave raging across India, parts of southern India and Maharashtra are experiencing the first monsoon showers. Several parts of Kerala received moderate rainfall on Sunday, a day after the southwest monsoon set in over the state.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting isolated heavy rainfall and squally weather in coastal areas of the state and in Lakshadweep islands, advised fishermen not to venture into the sea till June 13. The agency also predicted rainfall over Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal due to the passage of Western Disturbance. Maharashtra, Goa, Telangana, south Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal & Sikkim, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand could also expect rainfall in the coming days.

After a delay of a week, the monsoon hit the Kerala coast on Saturday, marking the official commencement of the four-month rainfall season in the country. The district collectors have been asked to be on alert in areas where landslides had occurred during the monsoon last year. District collectors have been given a monsoon preparedness handbook which is part of the Orange book that details out all different standard operating procedures.