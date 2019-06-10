Weather forecast, temperature today and Monsoon LIVE Updates: Maharashtra drenched in pre-monsoon showers, heatwave across north India

Toggle Menu
Weather forecast today, monsoon LIVE news updates: Kerala had witnessed the worst floods in 100 years during the monsoon last year, claiming over 400 lives and leaving behind a trail of destruction.

Weather forecast report LIVE: A view of a flooded road after Monsoon rains in Kochi. (PTI Photo)

Weather forecast, monsoon, and temperature today LIVE Updates: Providing respite from the intense heatwave raging across India, parts of southern India and Maharashtra are experiencing the first monsoon showers. Several parts of Kerala received moderate rainfall on Sunday, a day after the southwest monsoon set in over the state.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting isolated heavy rainfall and squally weather in coastal areas of the state and in Lakshadweep islands, advised fishermen not to venture into the sea till June 13. The agency also predicted rainfall over Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal due to the passage of Western Disturbance. Maharashtra, Goa, Telangana, south Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal & Sikkim, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand could also expect rainfall in the coming days.

After a delay of a week, the monsoon hit the Kerala coast on Saturday, marking the official commencement of the four-month rainfall season in the country. The district collectors have been asked to be on alert in areas where landslides had occurred during the monsoon last year. District collectors have been given a monsoon preparedness handbook which is part of the Orange book that details out all different standard operating procedures.

Live Blog

Pre-monsoon showers drench Maharashtra as heatwave continues across north India. Follow LIVE UPDATES Here

Pre-monsoon thundershower drenches Pune, more in store

Pune and areas adjacent to the city were greeted by pre-monsoon showers on Sunday evening that brought relief from the heat. The minimum temperature dipped to 26.8 degrees Celsius, around four notches below normal. The maximum temperature was recorded at 37.7 degrees.

The light to heavy thundershower lasted for more than half-an-hour and led to waterlogging in several parts of the city, including Shivajinagar, Pune Camp, Pune Station and old city areas. The fire brigades of PMC and PCMC received at least 30 complaints of tree collapse and waterlogging. The tree collapse incidents were reported from Apte Road, Kothrud, Karve Nagar, Rasta Peth, Raviwar peth, Panmala, Yerawada, Lokmanya Nagar, Koregaon Park and Shivajinagar, officials said.

