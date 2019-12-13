Follow Us:
Friday, December 13, 2019
  • Weather forecast today LIVE updates: Delhi AQI improves slightly after rains, fresh snowfall in Himachal
Live now

Weather forecast today LIVE updates: Delhi AQI improves slightly after rains, fresh snowfall in Himachal

Weather forecast Today Live Updates: According to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB’s) data, the average air quality index (AQI) recorded at 7 am was 356 in the ‘very poor’ category, as against the 429 recorded at 4 pm on Thursday, in the ‘severe’ zone.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: December 13, 2019 11:06:35 am
Weather forecast Today Live Updates: Commuters stuck in the rains that lashed the Capital and NCR region in New Delhi on Thursday. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal

Weather forecast Today Live Updates: As heavy rains coupled with thunderstorm lashed Delhi on Thursday, the minimum and maximum temperature slipped a notch below to 12 and 19 Degree Celcius on Friday. The air quality in the city also improved slightly after rain. According to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB’s) data, the average air quality index (AQI) recorded at 7 am was 356 in the ‘very poor’ category, as against the 429 recorded at 4 pm on Thursday, in the ‘severe’ zone.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), weather in Delhi today will remain cloudy accompanied by light rain. Rainfall is also expected in Punjab, Haryana, and west Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

Meanwhile, in parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand received fresh snowfall. The weather department has issued heavy snowfall warning for today in both states.

Live Blog

Dens fog observed in places over Assam, Meghalaya, Jammu and Kashmir and West Rajasthan. Follow LIVE updates for weather updates across country.

Highlights

    10:54 (IST)13 Dec 2019
    No winter chill in December: Cloudy skies, moisture-laden wind keep Maharashtra warmer than usual

    Cold weather conditions are expected to remain largely absent from most parts of Maharashtra during the rest of December. For the second consecutive month this season, winter-like conditions have eluded the state, which is experiencing prolonged warm days and nights, said officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The minimum temperatures in Pune and its neighbouring areas have, so far, hovered between 17 degrees Celsius and 19 degrees Celsius since the onset of winter, making it a relatively warm winter season for Maharashtra. Read More 

    10:50 (IST)13 Dec 2019
    Heavy rains in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi today

    Heavy rain and thunderstorms is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and west Uttar Pradesh on Friday. The Western Disturbance will move away in the eastern direction and weaken on Saturday.

    10:40 (IST)13 Dec 2019
    Fresh snowfall in Himachal, roads blocked

    Fresh snowfall was received in parts of Himachal Pradesh.  National Highway 5 via Kurfi and Narkand was blocked today. In Uttarakhand's Chaubatia in Almora district, snowfall warning was issued by the weather department.  See more pictures 

    10:30 (IST)13 Dec 2019
    At 18.7 C, Chandigarh gets coldest day so far this year

    Chandigarh Thursday recorded the coldest day of this winter season as the day temperature slipped 4 degrees Celsius below normal after a light and intermittent drizzle in the city. Officials of the MeT department said no major change in temperature is expected on Friday as the prediction for a light rainfall will continue.  Read more

    10:29 (IST)13 Dec 2019

    Hello and welcome to our weather LIVE blog.  Cold wave grips North India, windy spell likely to continue in Delhi. Follow this space for the latest update on weather. 

    Fairly widespread to widespread rain with isolated heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/hailstorm is also very likely over Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

    The Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation now lies over Pakistan and neighbourhood between 3.1 and 4.5 km above mean sea level with a trough aloft at 5.8 km above mean sea level with its axis now runs roughly along Long. 68°E to the north of 24°N. These systems are likely to move east-northeastwards during next 24 hours.

    Under their influence, widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall/snow accompanied by thunderstorm/hailstorm is very likely over the Western Himalayan region during the next 24 hours.

    Fairly widespread to widespread rain with isolated heavy rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm/hailstorm is also very likely over Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during the same period. Isolated thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is also likely over parts of central India.

    © IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
    0 Comment(s) *
    * The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.