Weather forecast today LIVE updates: Delhi AQI improves slightly after rains, fresh snowfall in Himachal

Weather forecast Today Live Updates: As heavy rains coupled with thunderstorm lashed Delhi on Thursday, the minimum and maximum temperature slipped a notch below to 12 and 19 Degree Celcius on Friday. The air quality in the city also improved slightly after rain. According to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB’s) data, the average air quality index (AQI) recorded at 7 am was 356 in the ‘very poor’ category, as against the 429 recorded at 4 pm on Thursday, in the ‘severe’ zone.
According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), weather in Delhi today will remain cloudy accompanied by light rain. Rainfall is also expected in Punjab, Haryana, and west Uttar Pradesh on Friday.
Meanwhile, in parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand received fresh snowfall. The weather department has issued heavy snowfall warning for today in both states.
Highlights
Cold weather conditions are expected to remain largely absent from most parts of Maharashtra during the rest of December. For the second consecutive month this season, winter-like conditions have eluded the state, which is experiencing prolonged warm days and nights, said officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The minimum temperatures in Pune and its neighbouring areas have, so far, hovered between 17 degrees Celsius and 19 degrees Celsius since the onset of winter, making it a relatively warm winter season for Maharashtra. Read More
Heavy rain and thunderstorms is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and west Uttar Pradesh on Friday. The Western Disturbance will move away in the eastern direction and weaken on Saturday.
Fresh snowfall was received in parts of Himachal Pradesh. National Highway 5 via Kurfi and Narkand was blocked today. In Uttarakhand's Chaubatia in Almora district, snowfall warning was issued by the weather department. See more pictures
Chandigarh Thursday recorded the coldest day of this winter season as the day temperature slipped 4 degrees Celsius below normal after a light and intermittent drizzle in the city. Officials of the MeT department said no major change in temperature is expected on Friday as the prediction for a light rainfall will continue. Read more
Hello and welcome to our weather LIVE blog. Cold wave grips North India, windy spell likely to continue in Delhi. Follow this space for the latest update on weather.