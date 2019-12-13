Weather forecast today LIVE updates: Delhi AQI improves slightly after rains, fresh snowfall in Himachal

Weather forecast Today Live Updates: Commuters stuck in the rains that lashed the Capital and NCR region in New Delhi on Thursday. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal Weather forecast Today Live Updates: Commuters stuck in the rains that lashed the Capital and NCR region in New Delhi on Thursday. Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal

Weather forecast Today Live Updates: As heavy rains coupled with thunderstorm lashed Delhi on Thursday, the minimum and maximum temperature slipped a notch below to 12 and 19 Degree Celcius on Friday. The air quality in the city also improved slightly after rain. According to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB’s) data, the average air quality index (AQI) recorded at 7 am was 356 in the ‘very poor’ category, as against the 429 recorded at 4 pm on Thursday, in the ‘severe’ zone.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), weather in Delhi today will remain cloudy accompanied by light rain. Rainfall is also expected in Punjab, Haryana, and west Uttar Pradesh on Friday.

Meanwhile, in parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand received fresh snowfall. The weather department has issued heavy snowfall warning for today in both states.