Weapons cache seized in Poonch; was smuggled in for LeT operatives: J&K Police

According to officials, the search party found a bag containing weapons hidden under boulders near the LoC. (Picture for representation)

A joint team of Jammu & Kashmir Police and Assam Rifles on Monday seized a cache of arms and ammunition in Kirni sector of Poonch district. The consignment of weapons was smuggled across the Line of Control (LoC), police said.

The seizure came during searches launched jointly by a J&K Police special operations group and 10 Assam Rifles in Kirni on the basis of a tip-off.

According to officials, the search party found a bag containing weapons hidden under boulders near the LoC. It contained four AK-56, four magazines and 141 rounds of live ammunition, two AGL grenades, two hand grenades, several other documents, among other things.

Police said initial investigations revealed that the seized consignment was smuggled into Kashmir for Lashkar-e-Taiba operatives.

A case has been registered at Poonch police station.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd