Wealth creators should not be seen with suspicion, they are India’s wealth: PM Modi on I-Day

Standing up for the corporate sector in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Thursday called India Inc the “wealth of India.” Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi on the 73rd Independence Day, PM Modi said wealth creation is a great national service and that the creators should not be seen with an eye of suspicion.

Advertising

“Let us never see wealth creators with suspicion. Only when wealth is created, wealth will be distributed,” he said. “Wealth creation is absolutely essential. Those who create wealth are India’s wealth and we respect them.”

Follow LIVE updates on Independence Day 2019 celebrations

He also said that every effort being made to remove corruption and black money and added these are “menaces” that have ruined India for 70 years.

This is the third time in one year that Modi has stood up for corporate India.

Advertising

In July last year, Modi had stated that he was not scared to be seen with industrialists as his conscience was clear and that they too had contributed to the development of the country.

In Pictures | India celebrates 73rd Independence Day

In October 2018, PM Modi had stated that he does not believe in the culture of criticising industry and corporates, he believes, are doing exemplary social work alongside their business.

In his address, PM Modi also said if 2014-19 was an era to fulfil people’s needs, the time since 2019 is about meeting aspirations and dreams. “People’s trust in us has given us new strength. The 2019 mandate shows that hopelessness has given way to hope among masses,” he said.