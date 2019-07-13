Weaker sections living in atmosphere of fear: Salman Khurshid on Unnao madrasa case

Reacting to an incident in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao where four madrasa students were allegedly assaulted after they refused to chant ‘Jai Shree Ram’, senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid Saturday said people belonging to weaker sections of the society were living in an atmosphere of fear.

The madrasa students were reportedly beaten with cricket bats by four men on Thursday in a clash over a cricket match and were also given life threats.

“For those people who live in Delhi and such areas, there is no atmosphere of fear but people from weaker sections who live in far-flung places and rural areas and often get no hearings, are surely living in fear,” ANI quoted Khurshid as saying. He asserted that it was the responsibility of every Indian to feel the pain of such people.

When asked if these incidents were part of a larger conspiracy, Khurshid said, “You can call it a conspiracy or a narrow thought which is leading to these incidents. How this thought has been sowed into the minds of many people and if there is a mastermind, needs to be looked into deeply.”

Inspector General, Law and Order Pravin Kumar said that no religious slogans were raised during the dispute, and added that the clash took place between the two groups over a cricket match.

An FIR was lodged against four people — Kranti Singh, his associates Aditya Shukla and Kamal and one unidentified person. Police have detained Shukla and Kamal, while Singh is yet to be caught. Singh was recently appointed the district secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) — the BJP’s youth wing, the organisation’s district chief Bhanu Mishra confirmed.

Their detention led to protests by pro-Hindu groups at the Kotwali police station. On Friday morning, BJYM, VHP and Bajrang Dal workers gheraoed the police station, demanded that the two be released, and called for a fair and impartial probe into the incident.