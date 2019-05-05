Weaker, Fani leaves Bengal unscathed; trains, flights resume

Much weakened after making landfall in Odisha on Friday morning, Cyclone Fani entered West Bengal in the early hours of Saturday and left without much damage in the state.

No injury or casualty was reported from anywhere in Bengal. The cyclone then moved on to Bangladesh.

Stating that nearly 42,000 people were evacuated by the administration, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said restoration work in Digha, Mandarmani and Diamond Harbour has been completed by end of Saturday. Work is going on in “full swing” in other areas, she added.

As the weather condition improved on Saturday morning, train, flight and Metro services resumed in the state capital.

According to the Met Department, Foni entered Bengal from Kharagpur, with wind speed recorded at 30-40 km per hour (kmph) — against wind speed reaching up to 200 kmph when it made the landfall in Puri.

“The cyclone turned direction from Kharagpur to enter Bangladesh around 6 am. Now there is no threat from this tropical cyclone for the state,” an IMD official said.

The CM said, “As of now, the cyclone has moved towards Bangladesh. Electricity poles and trees have been uprooted, 12 temporary houses collapsed, over 800 houses have been partially affected. We will take care of the restoration work.”

She said electricity has been restored in most places, and the situation will be normal in the next two days. “I was worried for the last one week. We have been constantly monitoring the situation and had taken all precautionary measures. The Kolkata Mayor was up all night to monitor the situation. We have received cooperation from people and want to thank them,” she said.

Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi visited Kakdwip, in South 24 Parganas district, to take stock of the situation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Tripathi on Saturday asked about the ground situation.

Flight operations resumed at Kolkata’s Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, after it had been shut for 17 hours as a precautionary measure.

Airline employees said they tried their best to clear the backlog of cancelled and rescheduled flights for the next 24 hours. “Now that the weather conditions have improved, we are trying to accommodate as many passengers as we can in the flights, causing them less inconvenience,” an airline official told The Indian Express.