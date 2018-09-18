Weakening monsoon may be due to El Nino

El Nino is an abnormal warming of the Pacific Ocean, noted for a few months, and known to influence weather around the world. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath/FIle) El Nino is an abnormal warming of the Pacific Ocean, noted for a few months, and known to influence weather around the world. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath/FIle)

The onset of El Nino, with some warming trends observed over the Pacific Ocean since July and August, may be responsible for weakening the Indian monsoon in the latter half of the season. The country-wide rainfall for August was 94 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA).

Meteorologists at India Meteorological Department (IMD) have suggested a strong of a possibility of El Nino developing soon after the monsoon.

El Nino is an abnormal warming of the Pacific Ocean, noted for a few months, and known to influence weather around the world. El Nino has a direct influence on the Indian monsoon, and rainfall recorded during El Nino years has remained below normal. In recent times, the strongest El Nino was experienced during 2014 and 2015.

D S Pai, head, climate prediction at climate research division at IMD, said, “Some warming of the oceans (Pacific) has begun. Many weather systems, that would have brought rain over India during August and early September, were instead pulled over these eastern Pacific ocean regions, off China coast. Heavy precipitation was recorded over oceans during the recent weeks.”

According to the El Nino update issued by the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) dated September 10, there is a 70 per cent chance of development of a weak El Nino by November.

“A majority of weather models forecast that sea surface temperatures will rise anywhere between 0.6 to 1.2 degrees during November 2018 – January 2019. An event of strong El Nino appears unlikely,” read the statement.

Though Sea Surface Temperatures since April have remained in their neutral condition, other influential weather paramaters have begun to show variations, WMO stated. “During the last few weeks, low-level winds in the west tropical Pacific Ocean have remained anomalously westwards, indicating a possible onset of El Nino,” it said.

WMO has ruled out the development of La Nina, the atmospherically opposite phenomenon to El Nino, over the Northern Hemisphere in winter.

The monsoon, which is in its final leg this year, has some last rainfall spells in store for central India. This, with the formation of a fresh cyclonic circulation from the Bay of Bengal, is likely to concentrate into a depression by Tuesday. “This system is likely to move westwards over to central Indai, resulting in increased rainfall over Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh during mid-week,” the IMD forecast of Monday stated.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App