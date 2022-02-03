Weakened foundations, brought Pakistan, China together: Rahul accuses govt

ACCUSING IT of weakening the country and putting it at a “huge risk”, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the Narendra Modi government has brought Pakistan and China together, which is the “biggest crime” against the people of India.

Participating in the debate in Lok Sabha on the motion of thanks to the President’s address, Rahul said, “The RSS and BJP are playing with the foundations of our country and they are weakening the foundations of our country. They are weakening the links between our people…. They have further weakened the country by ensuring that not a single youngster gets a job. So, today, unlike a decade ago, 15 years ago, India is weak.”

“Ask yourself why you are not able to get a guest on Republic Day. Ask yourself that question… What is happening is that India is today completely isolated… We are surrounded in Sri Lanka, Nepal, Burma, Pakistan, Afghanistan, China, everywhere we are surrounded and our opponents understand our position,” he said, requesting members of the treasury benches not to interrupt him.

“We have been weakened. The conversation between our people is not taking place. Our institutions are under attack. And, we are completely surrounded,” the Wayanad MP said.

“The Chinese have a very clear vision of what they want to do. The single biggest strategic goal of India’s foreign policy has been to keep Pakistan and China separate. This is fundamental for India. What have you done? You have brought them together,” Rahul said.

“Today, do not be under any illusion. Don’t underestimate the force that is standing in front of you… You have brought Pakistan and China together. This is the single biggest crime that you could commit against the people of India.”

“I can clearly see without any confusion in my mind that China has a plan… We are all nationalist. So, let us discuss properly. I can see that China has a clear-cut plan. The foundations of their plan have been put in place in Doklam and Ladakh. Do not underestimate what we are facing. This is a very, very serious threat to the Indian nation… We have made huge strategic mistakes in J&K. We have made huge strategic mistakes in our foreign policy…”

“It is very clear that the Chinese and the Pakistanis are planning. Look at the weapons they are buying. Look at their activities. Look at the way they are talking. Look at who they are speaking to. I am clearly stating in the House of the Parliament that we have made a massive blunder. We need to make sure that we can defend ourselves against the Chinese,” he said.

“Please remember what I am saying because the Chinese will act… Remember that you will be responsible for anything that happens. That is why it is important that as a nation we start this conversation. It is important as a nation you listen to what we say because we have experience. We have understanding. You might not think so but we have people on this side who understand these things,” Rahul said.

“The nation is at risk. The nation is at risk from outside. The nation is at risk from inside. And, that is a very dangerous place to be and I don’t like it,” he said. “I am very uncomfortable with my nation, with my beloved country standing where it is standing – completely isolated on the outside, fighting on the inside.”

“Institutions captured; states not able to speak to each other. This worries me… Remember what I said, you are putting this nation, this wonderful nation and its people at huge risk. Stop,” he said at the end of his 44-minute speech.