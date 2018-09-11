We will win all elections despite Akhlaq, award wapasi: Amit Shah

During his speech, Shah also launched a scathing attack on Congress over the issue of the national register of citizens (NRC). (PTI file photo) During his speech, Shah also launched a scathing attack on Congress over the issue of the national register of citizens (NRC). (PTI file photo)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Tuesday said that every time before elections, subjects such as Akhlaq and Award Wapsi are brought up but despite this, the saffron party will win every electoral battle.

“Whenever there are elections, the subject of Akhlaq comes up, sometimes during elections award wapasi is brought up. Now that elections are here, new topics will come up,” said Shah while addressing party workers at a meeting during his visit to Jaipur.

“Akhlaq hua tab bhi jeete the, award wapasi hui tab bhi jeete the, ab kuch karenge to bhi jeetenge. Bharatiya Janata party ka karyakarta vijay ke liye dradh nischit hai (When Akhlaq happened we had won, had also won when award wapasi happened, if they do something now, then too we will win. BJP workers are certain of victory),” said Shah.

Back in 2015, Mohammad Akhlaq (50) was lynched in Dadri, Uttar Pradesh over suspicion of possessing beef. The award wapasi controversy happened when several noted literary figures returned their awards to the government protesting over ‘intolerance’ in the country.

During his speech, Shah also launched a scathing attack on Congress over the issue of the national register of citizens (NRC).

“They speak of human rights…Doesn’t the poor of India have human rights? Isn’t there a concern about the security of the country? Hundreds of terrorists infiltrate into the country and plan bomb blasts. Many such incidents happened in your regime,” said Shah, targeting the Congress.

Shah said that the Congress only cares for its vote bank.

“Arey aapko jitna virodh karna hai wo karo, Bharatiya Janata Party ka Sankalp hai, ek bhi Bangladeshi Ghuspaithiya, rehne nahi denge, chun chun kar nikalenge (You oppose it as much you want to but this is a pledge of BJP that we won’t let one Bangladeshi infiltrator stay in the country…We will identify them and deport them),” said Shah.

