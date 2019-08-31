BJP’s Manoj Tiwari pitches for NRC in Delhi, says ‘situation becoming dangerous’

Hours after the updated final list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam was published on Saturday, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said that NRC is required in the national capital as the “situation is becoming dangerous”.

“NRC is needed in Delhi as the situation is becoming dangerous. Illegal immigrants who have settled here are the most dangerous, we will implement NRC here as well,” Tiwari was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Over 19 lakh people out of 3.3 crore applicants were left out from the final list of Assam’s NRC, which is an exercise to identify Indian citizens living in Assam, a state marked by illegal migration from Bangladesh.

The status of both inclusion and exclusion can be viewed online on the NRC website, http://www.nrcassam.nic.in. Those who have been excluded from the list can file appeals and be heard in the Foreigners’ Tribunals (FT).

However, the ruling BJP, which has been advocating for NRC, is not happy. Senior BJP leader and Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that “more illegal migrants should have been excluded” and the party’s fight to “exclude every single foreigner” from the state will continue.

“The NRC has not been able to fulfil the expectation of the people of Assam because the entire process has excluded 19 lakh people, among which 3.80 lakh did not wish to appeal and those who have already died. So, the actual exclusion currently is 15 lakh, out of which around 5-6 lakh people are those who have migrated from Bangladesh due to religious persecution before 1971,” Sarma told The Indian Express over the phone.

Sarma said that the BJP and the state government will now approach the Supreme Court again for “re-verification” of citizenship in the border districts.