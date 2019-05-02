We were in army, we know what happened: Rajyavardhan Rathore on Congress' '6 surgical strikes' claim

Refuting claims of the Congress that it conducted six surgical strikes during the tenure of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Thursday said he “was in the army and knows what happened and what did not”.

After Singh asserted that “multiple surgical strikes” took place during his tenure in the UPA government, Congress spokesperson Rajeev Shukla detailed six instances of the strikes.

In a press conference held earlier, Shukla said, “6 surgical strikes were conducted during the Manmohan Singh government. One was conducted on June 19, 2008 in Bhattal Sector in J&K’s Poonch, one from Aug 30-September 1, 2011 in Sharda Sector across Neelam River Valley in Kel, another one was carried out on January 6, 2013 at Sawan Patra Checkpost; one on July 27 and July 28, 2013 at Nazapir Sector; August 6, 2013 at Neelam Valley; and one on January 14, 2014.”

Reacting to Shukla’s claims, Rathore, who is the Information and Broadcasting Minister in the present government, told news agency ANI, “Fauj mein toh hum the na, hume pata hai na kya hua kya nahi hua. Saari sena aaj Bharatiya Janta Party Modi ji ke saath khadi hai, aise hi nahi khadi huyi,hum jaante hain wahan kya hota tha (We were in the Army. We know what happened and what did not. The entire forces are standing up with the BJP and Modi ji today. It’s not without reason. We know what happens)”

The issue of national security and surgical strikes by the Army have been the part of BJP leaders’ election speech this election season. The ruling party has accused the former Manmohan Singh government of going soft on issues of national security, citing the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack by the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT).