Monday, July 16, 2018
We want to see the Parliament function, say Opposition parties ahead of Monsoon Session

The Opposition parties are likely to corner the government on the issues of mob lynching, national security, women safety among others. 

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 16, 2018 9:35:40 pm
Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sharad Pawar and others attending the Opposition Party Meeting called by Congress. (Express photo Anil Sharma)

The opposition parties on Monday met and formulated a joint strategy to corner the central government ahead of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament. Following the meeting, Opposition leader in Rajya Sabha Gulam Navi Azad said that all parties want to see the Parliament function and it was the NDA which stalled proceedings in the previous session.

“It was a conventional meeting and all 13 parties have decided that we want to see the Parliament function. Last time also, opposition wanted both houses to run. But, they didn’t let Parliament work and we were blamed instead,” Azad was quoted as saying by ANI.

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan will meet all party leaders on Tuesday and hold discussions for a smooth functioning of the Parliament. According to the Lok Sabha Secretariat, the speaker will seek the support of the parties in ensuring smooth functioning of the session and passage of various pending bills. The meeting will take place in the Parliament Library Building and will be preceded by another meeting of the government with opposition parties. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to attend the dinner.

The meeting was attended by leaders of 13 parties. (Express Photo by Anil Sharma)
While, there was no decision on fielding a joint candidate for the post of Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha which fell vacant after the retirement of P J Kurien, the Opposition has decided to seek discussions on increasing incidents of lynching, the job situation, agrarian distress, devaluation of rupee, the issue of reservation for SC/STs in universities. It indicated there could be a “impasse” if these issues are not allowed to be discussed.
Those who attended the meeting included NCP chief Sharad Pawar, TMC’s Sukhendu Shekhar Roy, Satish Chandra Misra of the BSP, Ram Gopal Yadav of the Samajwadi Party, Misa Bharti (RJD), T K S Elangovan (DMK), Mohd Salim (CPI-M), D Raja (CPI), D Kupendra Reddy (JD-S), N K Premachandran (RSP). Jose K Mani (KC-M) and Muslim League’s P K Kunhalikutty.
The Monsoon Session holds relevance for both the ruling and opposition parties as the current Lok Sabha has entered its final year and only three more sessions are left in the current government. The Budget session had witnessed a complete whitewash and was the least productive since 2000, owing to immense sloganeering and disruption of proceedings in both houses.

