We want regime change, says Prashant Bhushan; BJP hits back: ‘Out to stage a coup’

Hours AFTER lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan told the press that “we want a regime change” and AISA leader Neha Bora referred to the Gen Z movement in Bangladesh as having “shown the way” for one in India, the BJP hit back saying “their sole intention is to stage a coup in the country”.

In a video message, Bora, who has emerged as one of the faces of the ongoing protests against the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) said, “…we know that the Gen Z movement we are seeing in this country first started in Bangladesh and congratulations to you for showing us the way.” Bora said the “fight for democratic and voter rights” in Bangladesh, which led to the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina government, was India’s cause now.