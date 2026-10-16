We want regime change, says Prashant Bhushan; BJP hits back: ‘Out to stage a coup’

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On the other hand, Bhushan, at a press conference, announced:  “Yes, we want regime change... What is wrong in this? I am saying today that yes, it is a battle for regime change, and we will get it done anyhow.”

By: Express News Service
2 min readOct 16, 2026 04:45 AM IST
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Hours AFTER lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan told the press that “we want a regime change” and AISA  leader Neha Bora referred to the Gen Z movement in Bangladesh as having “shown the way” for one in India, the BJP hit back saying “their sole intention is to stage a coup in the country”.

In a video message, Bora, who has emerged as one of the faces of the ongoing protests against the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) said, “…we know that the Gen Z movement we are seeing in this country first started in Bangladesh and congratulations to you for showing us the way.”  Bora said the “fight for democratic and voter rights” in Bangladesh, which led to the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina government, was India’s cause now.

On the other hand, Bhushan, at a press conference, announced:  “Yes, we want regime change… What is wrong in this? I am saying today that yes, it is a battle for regime change, and we will get it done anyhow.”

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Also Read | Injustices will continue unless officials meting them out are punished: Prashant Bhushan

BJP media co-convener and national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari said, “When Rahul Gandhi was taking out his march, he made Neha Bora the face…This means that Neha Bora shares Rahul Gandhi’s ideology…Bora said that she is inspired by the Bangladesh movement and wants the same thing to happen in India…”

BJP MP Sambit Patra said, “Prashant Bhushan ji said this fight is for regime change and they will not rest until they bring about regime change… Their sole intention is to stage a coup in the country…to somehow form their own government without fighting an election.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

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