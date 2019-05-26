“We usually get orders from all parties. This time, only BJP ordered”

Written by Kartik Bhardwaj

The BJP celebrated its big win with 10 laddoo cakes from Bengali Pastry Shop in Mandi House in the Capital. Umesh Agarwal, owner of the 82-yr-old famous bakery and restaurant, says that nine of the 10 cakes were of 5 kg and one, which was taken to the party headquarters, weighed 7 kg.

What went into the laddoo cakes?

11 kg boondi laddoos, 16.5 kg cream, 16.5 kg sugar and 22 kg flour. Twelve of our cooks worked on the cake, five of them through the night. First, they set the base of the cake with sponge and flour. Then they sprinkled the sides with crushed ‘boondi’, then came the cream icing. Finally, they put the laddoos on top.

No eggs? No, we didn’t put eggs since the cakes were for the BJP. They didn’t specify, but we thought they would probably like it eggless. Also, we thought more people can enjoy the cake that way.

Why a laddoo cake?

Boondi is auspicious for every occasion, whether it is griha pravesh or pujas, while cakes are modern. We wanted to make something that brought the two together. I spoke to my chef about it. He made a sample cake and we sent photographs of it to the Delhi BJP. They immediately gave the order, without even asking for a sample.

On counting day, did you get orders for cakes or sweets from other parties?

No. Almost all the political parties have their offices nearby and we usually get orders from all of them. But this time, only the BJP ordered.

Have you been getting orders for the cake?

We have kept the laddoo cakes on display. There have been six-eight orders so far. Each cake costs between Rs 900 and Rs 1,000. But people are not so sure if their children would want boondi cakes for their birthdays. Anyway, now that the BJP has won, demand for the cake will go up.