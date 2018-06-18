We told Interpol, wrote to six major countries: CBI on Nirav Modi’s travels

The CBI said it had written to the United States, United Kingdom, Belgium, France, Singapore and United Arab Emirates. The CBI said it had written to the United States, United Kingdom, Belgium, France, Singapore and United Arab Emirates.

With questions being asked in India on how absconding jeweller Nirav Modi, wanted in the Punjab National Bank fraud case, had managed to travel multiple times after the government had revoked his passport in February, the CBI Monday said it had not only informed Interpol about the revocation of the passport, but specifically written to six major countries and reminded them on “almost weekly basis” to be on the lookout for him.

The agency said the information about Modi’s passport was even updated by Interpol in its central database and this had been verified by the agency.

“After getting diffusion notice against Modi issued through Interpol on February 15, we also got information about his revoked passport updated in Interpol’s database. Following this, we identified six countries where we suspected he could move. We kept in touch with all these countries through their Interpol offices. We kept writing to them and reminding them on almost weekly basis, “ CBI’s official spokesperson said.

The agency said it wrote to these countries on April 25, May 22, May 24, and May 28. In all the communications, the CBI said, the countries were reminded that there was diffusion notice pending against Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi and that their passports had been revoked. The countries were asked to provide information about their movement.

Sources said barring the Red Corner Notices, which mandates Interpol to arrest a fugitive after locating him, honouring of other notices or requests depends a lot on the diplomatic heft of the requesting country. “Why these countries did not honour India’s request, only they can answer,” a CBI official said.

CBI sources said the communications also mentioned Modi’s five passports along with passport numbers.

“The revocation of Modi’s passport had been updated in the Interpol central database and was available to all countries,” the official spokesperson said.

As reported by The Indian Express, Modi travelled four times using his revoked passport. CBI sources said according to information provided by Interpol, Modi first moved out of the US via the John F Kennedy International Airport on February 10 and reached Heathrow airport in the UK. On February 15, he left Hong Kong and reached Heathrow, suggesting that in between he had travelled between countries but that information was not available.

After his passport was revoked on February 23, he again flew out of Heathrow to Hong Kong on March 15. Then on March 28, he took a flight out of JFK to Heathrow. This again suggests that he made travels in between March 15 and 28 but none of the countries concerned informed India. On March 31, he again left Heathrow to reach the Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris.

