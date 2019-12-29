We the People: ‘Protests give me hope… people are standing by their fellow citizens’

Jadavpur University. Jadavpur University.

Resident, usual resident; citizen, non-citizen; immigrant, illegal immigrant; Muslim, non-Muslim; Kashmiri, non-Kashmiri. In 2019, ascendant nationalism made way for narrowing definitions of who is a national — neat enough to fit a box to tick on a paper. From Kashmir to Assam, the complex matrix of identities woven over hundred of years of history and geography disintegrated into a jumble of numbers (370, 1971, 19 lakh), while from Sabarimala to Ayodhya, old identities proved strong despite the passage of centuries.

Towards the end of the year, the contesting figures took the shape of protests against the government. This shape seemed to have a common identity: young, articulate, seeking its rights under the Constitution, and rallying around the Preamble, beginning with the words ‘We, the people of India’.

The Sunday Express reaches out to men and women across the Republic, from the uneasy calm of the Valley to the angry disquiet of a campus, the desolation of Bastar to the solitude of a rape victim, and the hope for a job next to Millennium City Gurgaon to the longing for a temple in Ayodhya — to find out, in their own words and their own photographs or sketches, what they talk about when they talk about ‘being India’ and ‘being Indian’.

“The campus milieu, the debates and the open fields represent to me the kind of freedom that I have not witnessed in my hometown,” says Naikun Nessa. “The campus milieu, the debates and the open fields represent to me the kind of freedom that I have not witnessed in my hometown,” says Naikun Nessa.

Hailing from Berachampa village in North 24 Parganas district, Nessa just completed her MA in Journalism and Mass Communication from Jadavpur University (JU). She says that JU has changed her outlook towards life, shaped her opinions, and convinced her to become a social worker to try and change society. In recent times, the campus has emerged as one of the battlegrounds in the bitter and polarised tussle between the Trinamool Congress and the BJP for West Bengal.

What does India mean to you?

I feel a part of the country the most when I listen to the National Anthem, during Independence Day celebrations and when watching sports. I am the most Indian in how I dress, but I eat food as per my preference. For me, being Indian means I belong to a land which celebrates diversity.

Have you ever been to Delhi?

No. In fact, I have never been outside West Bengal.

Which is the farthest place you have travelled to from your hometown?

I have been to Murshidabad district (190 km away). Our relatives stay there.

Do you have a friend from another part of the country?

No, all my friends are based in West Bengal. I have some Facebook friends in Bangladesh.

What are the three important rights you enjoy as a citizen of this country?

I enjoy my freedom of speech and expression, my right to travel, and my right to take independent decisions. Although I have not travelled much, I know I can whenever I wish. I also think the Right to Education is a very important right. This should be realised by all.

For you, the government is…

One which works for all the people in the country. It must never discriminate among its citizens. Those who run the government should not think about holding on to power forever but work towards adopting policies which will make people’s lives easier.

For you, a good citizen is…

One who stands by her fellow person. She should abide by the Constitution and strive towards protecting the nation.

For you, the most important historical event has been…

Demonetisation. I had never seen a decision of such magnitude being taken overnight, with Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes made invalid all of a sudden. This was a historic event as it shook the entire country.

In the New Year, what is the one change you want in the country?

I want a strict law for rapists. There should be only one punishment for those committing such a heinous crime — if found guilty, they should get the capital punishment.

On the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act…

I do not fear at all as I have all the documents required to prove my citizenship. I have my birth certificate, Aadhaar card and voter identity card. All my documents are safely kept in our house. The protests give me hope that there are people who are standing by their fellow citizens. These protests are needed but they should be peaceful and democratic.

