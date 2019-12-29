We the People: ‘Being Ayodhya resident, I know what wrong politics can do’

Shot of the Saryu ghat in Ayodhya. Shot of the Saryu ghat in Ayodhya.

Resident, usual resident; citizen, non-citizen; immigrant, illegal immigrant; Muslim, non-Muslim; Kashmiri, non-Kashmiri. In 2019, ascendant nationalism made way for narrowing definitions of who is a national — neat enough to fit a box to tick on a paper. From Kashmir to Assam, the complex matrix of identities woven over hundred of years of history and geography disintegrated into a jumble of numbers (370, 1971, 19 lakh), while from Sabarimala to Ayodhya, old identities proved strong despite the passage of centuries.

Towards the end of the year, the contesting figures took the shape of protests against the government. This shape seemed to have a common identity: young, articulate, seeking its rights under the Constitution, and rallying around the Preamble, beginning with the words ‘We, the people of India’.

The Sunday Express reaches out to men and women across the Republic, from the uneasy calm of the Valley to the angry disquiet of a campus, the desolation of Bastar to the solitude of a rape victim, and the hope for a job next to Millennium City Gurgaon to the longing for a temple in Ayodhya — to find out, in their own words and their own photographs or sketches, what they talk about when they talk about ‘being India’ and ‘being Indian’.

Rights That Matter Most: ‘Right to justice, to follow religion, go anywhere in India’

A law graduate, Tiwari was born two months after the demolition of the Babri Masjid in December 1992. The 26-year-old believes living in Ayodhya has taught him “how to follow politics without being political”. In November, the Supreme Court ruled that the entire disputed land be handed over to a trust for the construction of a Ram temple.

What does India mean to you?

A lot of things, but just the tune of Vande Mataram gives me goosebumps. To be Indian is to grow up with values — respecting relatives and the joint family system. What is most Indian about me? My food choices. I like Indian food best — baati-chokha with coriander chutney is my favourite.

Have you ever been to Delhi?

Several times. A few years ago, I had to keep going there for my father’s treatment. And later, for an LLM exam at Delhi University. I also have friends there.

Which is the farthest place you have travelled to from your hometown?

Nepal… or I think it’s Kashmir. That was in 2016… It was originally a trip to Vaishno Devi Mandir, which we extended to Kashmir. There, I went to the Dal Lake and some park… I do not remember the name.

Do you have a friend from another part of the country?

Not many, but there was one person I met in Chhattisgarh… He is also Ankit and is the same age as me.

What are the three important rights you enjoy as a citizen of this country?

My right to justice and to file writs and PILs. Two, the freedom to follow my religion. Also, the right to go anywhere within the country. At an individual level, we should be able to watch anything on the Internet, but that freedom was taken away when the government recently suspended the Internet.

For you, the government is…

Someone which has plans for the long term, plans that are inclusive and sustainable… which benefit everybody.

For you, a good citizen is…

Someone who is non-political. Having spent most of my life in Ayodhya, I have seen what politics can do if it takes a wrong turn. I have seen even good people turning bad after entering politics.

For you, the most important historical event has been…

Removal of Article 370 from J&K. This ensures right to equality. Now when I go there, I can use my phone; earlier, only post-paid SIMs worked there. There are people questioning this, but change does not bring happiness at once; it takes time.

In the New Year, what is the one change you hope for in the country?

A new Finance Minister. The economy is a mess and she (Nirmala Sitharaman) has no answers.

On the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act…

Yes, I have obviously heard of them. I do not fear that I will be asked for documents to prove my citizenship and that I will not have. Even if there is any issue, I know this will be easier for Hindus as under CAA, we have been assured citizenship. I have my ID cards and my ration card. I keep them in a briefcase at home.

