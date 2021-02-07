scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, February 06, 2021
Latest news

We stand with Sharjeel, say Elgaar Parishad organisers

“Sangh Pariwar again provoked their castiest and communal hatred by targeting Sharjeel. The incident went on to charge Sharjeel for provoking religious sentiments and sedition. We as organizers of the Elgar Parishad are standing firmly with Sharjeel Usmani,” it stated.

By: Express News Service | Pune | February 7, 2021 3:56:36 am
BJP has been aggressive in demanding action against Usmani. (Photo source: Sharjeel Usmani/ Facebook)

The body that organised the ‘Elgaar Parishad 2021’ has released a statement in support of former Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) student leader Sharjeel Usmani, who has been accused of making an objectionable speech against the Hindu community and Indian state during the program held in Pune on January 30.

This is despite retired high court justice B G Kolse Patil, one of the organisers of the ‘Elgaar Parishad 2021’ tendering an apology for Usmani’s speech.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

On its official Facebook (FB) page, the ‘Bhima Koregaon Shaurya Din Prerna Abhiyaan’, posted a statement in English and Hindi late on Saturday evening saying, “A statement from Sharjeel Usmani’s speech on 30 January 2021 at the Elgar Parishad was misrepresented by Brahmhinical Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Bhartiya Janata Party and their Sangh Parivar.”

“Sangh Pariwar again provoked their castiest and communal hatred by targeting Sharjeel. The incident went on to charge Sharjeel for provoking religious sentiments and sedition. We as organizers of the Elgar Parishad are standing firmly with Sharjeel Usmani,” it stated.

BJP has been aggressive in demanding action against Usmani.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 06: Latest News

Advertisement