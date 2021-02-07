We stand with Sharjeel, say Elgaar Parishad organisers

BJP has been aggressive in demanding action against Usmani. (Photo source: Sharjeel Usmani/ Facebook)

The body that organised the ‘Elgaar Parishad 2021’ has released a statement in support of former Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) student leader Sharjeel Usmani, who has been accused of making an objectionable speech against the Hindu community and Indian state during the program held in Pune on January 30.

This is despite retired high court justice B G Kolse Patil, one of the organisers of the ‘Elgaar Parishad 2021’ tendering an apology for Usmani’s speech.

On its official Facebook (FB) page, the ‘Bhima Koregaon Shaurya Din Prerna Abhiyaan’, posted a statement in English and Hindi late on Saturday evening saying, “A statement from Sharjeel Usmani’s speech on 30 January 2021 at the Elgar Parishad was misrepresented by Brahmhinical Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Bhartiya Janata Party and their Sangh Parivar.”

“Sangh Pariwar again provoked their castiest and communal hatred by targeting Sharjeel. The incident went on to charge Sharjeel for provoking religious sentiments and sedition. We as organizers of the Elgar Parishad are standing firmly with Sharjeel Usmani,” it stated.

BJP has been aggressive in demanding action against Usmani.