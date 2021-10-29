We should Indianise education, teach values of Rishis, Maharishis, sages: Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday said that in order to restore India’s glory as the ‘Vishwaguru’, it has to come out of the ‘colonial mindset’ and ‘Indianise’ education.

“I always feel that we should Indianise education. The process is on. We cannot continue with that colonial history, colonial mindset. Whatever good is there is the world, we recognize it, we welcome it. But at the same time, we must know the greatness, the values of our civilsation, the ethics that were taught by our forefathers. Rishis, Maharishis, Munis, sages and all other great people,” Naidu said.

“Vice Chancellors of universities and educational institutions must focus on this. The syllabus has to change to include national and national heroes of the local region. Their life, their teachings and preachings must be brought into the education systems,” Naidu said, addressing a gathering in the auditorium of the Sant Shirobanath Ambiye Government College of Arts and Commerce in North Goa. On Thursday, Naidu inaugurated the new building complex of the college, located in the Virnoda village of Pernem, Goa’s northernmost taluka.

“Unfortunately, because of the colonial rule, our education system was such that we are not taught about the true history of our civilization. History says Robert Clive the great. Not Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Rana Pratap. Our children, children of Goa they must be taught about Goa Liberation Movement. The sacrifice made by great people of this great land. The sufferings that were undergone during that suppression….I am happy that the new education policy brings (it) in.”

He also said, “India was known as Vishwaguru once upon a time. Students from across the globe used to come to to India – Nalanda, Takshashila, Vikaramshila, Pushpagiri – there were many great education institutions at that time…In between because of the colonial rule, colonial mindset, we were suppressed and became depressed. It is now again time to see that we excel in every field..”

He said that the National Education Policy’s focus on promoting education in the mother tongue would help children understand subjects better. He said, “The he language that has come from the mother’s womb, should be spoken. I am not against learning other languages. But first you must promote, protect and feel proud of your own mother tongue. Mother tongue is like eyesight and foreign languages are like spectacles. If you have eyesight, then spectacles will help you. If you don’t have eyes, Ray Ban glasses pehen ke bhi zubaan se kuch ayega nahi (nothing will be uttered from your mouth, even if you wear Ray Ban glasses).”



He said that learning English or other foreign languages was also good but one must first learn his mother tongue and feel proud of it. He said no language should be imposed or opposed. “Some people have the false impression that unless you study in English, you will not go up (in life)….the President of India, the former President of India, the Vice-President of India, myself, the Prime Minister of India, the present Chief Justice of India all of us studied in mother tongue and we have come up to this level,” said Naidu.

He also laid emphasis on the importance of physical fitness and good dietary habits. “I am not prescribing you (any) particular food. There are thousands of varieties in India. I am only suggesting that go for cooked food, not stale food or frozen food. Go must go for organic, indigenous food. This burger, pizza other things must be suitable to other countries but not to our country. Our forefathers, for ages together, have experienced and given us a lot of good food and good habits. We should see to it that our younger generation follows them,” Naidu said. He also told young people to abstain from “harmful” habits. “We’re hearing here and there about the drug menace, we are hearing here and there about ragey and crazy habits of some people (sic). We should not allow them to dominate the minds of the people. They should be made to get into physical fitness, yoga or any other exercise…This has to be imbibed in the character of all youngsters.”

He also said that climate change was a concern across the world . “Nature means sun, water, trees, and mountains. We should not disturb them. Of late, a tendency to encroach upon is increasing. That’s why this ruination is coming. We have seen worldwide that climate change is real because we did not really protect nature, nature is showing us its fury. Developed countries, developing countries are all facing this problem. So we must get back to nature.”