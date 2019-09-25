We need to question what is nationalism: Bhagat Singh’s nephew

Advertising

Nephew of Bhagat Singh, Major General (Retd) Sheonan Singh, Tuesday questioned the current idea of nationalism, and said the Army was a “badly exploited” institution. He was speaking at the launch of a book on the freedom fighter at JNU.

The book, The Bhagat Singh Reader, has been edited by retired JNU professor Chaman Lal and published by Harper Collins. Speaking at the launch organised by the JNU Teachers’ Association, Singh said, “We have created a murti (statue) of democracy and we are playing musical chairs around it. What do you do to sit on the chair doesn’t make a difference, what you do when you sit also doesn’t make a difference. Revolution would be if we change the murti, and not how we run around it,” he said.

“We need to question what is nationalism? I’m quite confused… Is nationalism praising a man who won at musical chair and sat on the chair? Or is it running around that chair?” said Singh.

He talked of his three years in Sri Lanka. “I’ve been in the Army for many years. Let me tell you, they are the most badly exploited by the government. They have no opportunity to say what they want to say,” said Singh.

Historians Harbans Mukhia, S Irfan Habib and Sucheta Mahajan also attended the launch. “Whatever Bhagat Singh wrote… whatever he did, is so far away from all those who carry his name on posters, and use it to advance their politics… Nationalism for him was not the nationalism some of us talk of today… Religion for him was irrelevant, and religion is so central to the nationalism that has been defined today,” said Habib.