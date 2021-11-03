scorecardresearch
Tuesday, November 02, 2021
We must uphold values of the Constitution: Venkaiah Naidu

Addressing participants at the National Defence College, he added that India, driven by the mantra of self-reliance, is emerging as a global power and is extending help to friendly nations.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
Updated: November 3, 2021 2:25:54 am
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

The Constitution is a visionary document that reflects India’s core values, and it is the duty of each Indian to work relentlessly to give meaning to the words of the Preamble, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said on Tuesday.

Addressing participants at the National Defence College, he added that India, driven by the mantra of self-reliance, is emerging as a global power and is extending help to friendly nations, especially during the pandemic, and also has the potential to be a leading manufacturer of defence equipment globally.

