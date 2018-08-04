We have to save the space for dissent, says Yashwant Sinha

“…We have to save the space for dissent. If that space is not available, democracy is not only threatened, it becomes non-existent,” Yashwant Sinha said. “…We have to save the space for dissent. If that space is not available, democracy is not only threatened, it becomes non-existent,” Yashwant Sinha said.

Former BJP leader and union minister Yashwant Sinha Friday said the country was going through “extraordinary times” when dissent was being crushed, and that Jawaharlal Nehru University was specifically targetted as it encouraged dissent.

He was speaking at the National Convention on Higher Education, organised by the JNU Teachers’ Association (JNUTA) at the Constitution Club of India. “We’re passing through extraordinary times in this country… The marauding crowds are all over the place, to destroy whatever comes in the way with one single minded purpose — to root out all dissent,” he said.

“…We have to save the space for dissent. If that space is not available, democracy is not only threatened, it becomes non-existent,” he added. He added that the Higher Education Commission of India (HECI) Bill was part of the same effort, and called it a “bill with evil intentions”.

