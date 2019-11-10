We have simplified many procedures to attract investments: Himachal Minister

As the two day Himachal Global Investors’ Meet ended in Dharamshala on Friday, Himachal Pradesh Industries Minister Bikram Singh said that investors are looking forward to invest in the state in a big way. Excerpts from an interview with The Indian Express:

What is your feedback of Global Investors’ Meet?

Advertising

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, the state government had been working for the development of the people. Earlier this year, we thought about Global Investors’ Meet. We approached investors on national and international level. I am happy that we saw our plans become a reality.

Investors are looking forward to invest as much they can in Himachal Pradesh, especially when Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji came to make an address and showed his love for the state. We have simplified many procedures to attract investments.

You have brought a new industrial policy. What are the major changes in that?

Advertising

Earlier, it used to take two to three years for an industrialist to obtain the no objection certificate (NoC). We issued a new notification as per which the industrialists need not submit any no objection certificate up to three years. Earlier, the industrialist had to make several rounds of various offices for the NoCs.

But, now the industrialists can start working on a project, construct building and they will have to submit NoCs at the time of starting the production only. We offer many subsidies for Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) as well. We have also made things online and made available portals. In Him Pragati portal anyone who wants to set up an industry in the state can register any reservation or any issue with any department.

The CM monitors the portals and all the officials are made to sit together along with investor and the issue is redressed. All these things will attract more industrial investment to Himachal Pradesh.

What are the top sectors in which investors have shown interest?

In Himachal Pradesh, maximum opportunities are in the tourism sector. Most of the investors have shown interest in new destinations, where not many people have gone and which look like places in Switzerland. Big business houses want to make five star hotels there. From infrastructure point of view, many are interested in ropeway projects also.

Himachal Pradesh is also the biggest pharmaceutical hub in Asia. Many investors want to set up industry in this sector also. Investors have shown interest in sectors like agriculture, organic farming and horticulture. They also want to work in sectors like Ayush, where for example a hotel will look both hotel and a hospital with a provision of naturopathy.

What are the challenges before the Himachal Pradesh government?

Himachal Pradesh is a hilly state. Given its topography and geography, we could not provide the facilities till the end areas. The major concern of the investors is connectivity. They want more airports. Connectivity to the interiors where they want to set up the projects also came up. We are working to address them.

We are going to make things simple for investors by introducing online facility soon to get permission under rule 118 of of Land Tenancy Act, under which outsiders cannot buy land in the state. The Act will remain intact, but we are making things available online to ensure that investors do not face any difficulty.

To protect the interests of Himachal Pradesh is our duty. But we also don’t want that someone who has come for investment has to make 100 rounds of one department. We have made all things available on single window system.