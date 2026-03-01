We have right to self-defence, will use all options, says Iranian envoy
This comes as Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi spoke to his counterparts from Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Iraq, asking them to prevent the US and Israel from using their territories against Tehran.
Iran’s Ambassador to India Mohammad Fathali on Saturday said his country has the right to self-defence and will use all options to protect itself.
Speaking at the Iranian Culture House in New Delhi, Fathali said, “Iran has once again been attacked by the US and Israel… They violated Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. They attacked targets in several cities, including defensive infrastructure and civilian areas.”
He said “the real goal is pressure, threat and military aggression to secure their own illegitimate interests”. He also accused the US and Israel of targeting civilian areas along with the defensive infrastructure of Iran.
“Now we will defend our country… Iran has the lawful right of self-defence; as an independent country, Iran will use all necessary options to protect its territorial integrity, its independence, and the lives of its citizens. The armed forces of Iran are fully prepared,” he said.
Meanwhile Aragchi, in telephone conversations with his counterparts in West Asia, described the military aggression as a flagrant violation of the fundamental principles of the Charter of the United Nations and a clear crime against international peace and security, as per a statement by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.
Referring to Iran’s firm determination to continue its policy of good neighbourliness and friendship with all countries in the region, he underscored the fundamental principle of international law prohibiting any participation in an act of aggression against another state. He reminded all regional countries of their responsibility to prevent the US and the Zionist regime from exploiting their facilities or territories to carry out aggressive operations against Iran, said the statement. Araghchi said that “the war… is not only directed against the Iranian nation but against all countries of the region”. Therefore, he noted, it is incumbent upon all Muslim nations and regional governments to fulfill their historic responsibility in confronting the malicious designs.
