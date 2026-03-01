We have right to self-defence, will use all options, says Iranian envoy

Iran’s Ambassador to India Mohammad Fathali on Saturday said his country has the right to self-defence and will use all options to protect itself.

This comes as Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi spoke to his counterparts from Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Iraq, asking them to prevent the US and Israel from using their territories against Tehran.

Speaking at the Iranian Culture House in New Delhi, Fathali said, “Iran has once again been attacked by the US and Israel… They violated Iran’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. They attacked targets in several cities, including defensive infrastructure and civilian areas.”