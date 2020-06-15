We don’t want land from Pakistan or China, only seek peace, says Nitin Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari addresses the digital rally. (Sporce: Twitter) Nitin Gadkari addresses the digital rally. (Sporce: Twitter)

As tensions with China simmer at the Line of Actual Control, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Sunday directed a veiled barb at Beijing, saying India never sought to “usurp” the land of its neighbours and only wanted peace in the region.

Gadkari also said that securing the country’s borders has been the biggest achievement by the Narendra Modi government.

This became possible due to the seriousness given by the government to external and internal security, added Gadkari.

The Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and MSME, was addressing a virtual rally of BJP workers from Nagpur to celebrate the completion of the first year of BJP government’s second term.

Speaking about the external boundaries with Pakistan and China, Gadkari said, “On one side we have China, and Pakistan on the other. We want peace. We want non-violence.”

He then cited reference from a noted novel—Mrutunjay—penned by Marathi writer, Shivaji Sawant and said that peace and non-violence can be established only by those who are capable.

“We want to make India empowered not because we are imperialists. We never tried to usurp land of Bhutan.We do not want to take the rightful land of Pakistan. We do not want to take land of China either. We only want peace, amity and love,” said Gadkari.

He added that Pakistan had been resorting to cross-border terrorism after realizing that it cannot defeat us in direct war. But, he added, “For the first time, our country has taken strict action against such people.”

Gadkari claimed that under the Modi government, the problem of naxalism is nearing its end in the country.

“We are certainly feeling proud that whether it is Maoist naxalism or terrorism. Our internal and external borders are safe. Our brave soldiers are protecting our country. And the country has witnessed change in the two situations in last five years; it did not come in past 50-55 years.We could achieve internal and external security because of the priority given by us to it. It is our biggest achievement,” said Gadkari.

In his over half-an-hour-long speech, Gadkari also referred to the Covid-19 pandemic and expressed optimism that a vaccine against the disease will be invented soon.

“This crisis is not going to last long..Whatever information I gather, I can say it with confidence that a vaccine (against Covid-19) will be available soon. And once the vaccine is taken, we don’t have to worry about this crisis,” he said.

Gadkari also mentioned various developmental works done by of the Modi government in last six years. He cited the abrogation of Article 370, housing for poor, various infrastructure and environmental projects like Ganga cleaning project & green energy initiatives as the achievements of the Modi government while emphasising a need to make the country as much ‘Atmanirbhar (self reliant)’ as possible.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.