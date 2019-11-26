‘We don’t intend to return without offering prayers at Sabarimala’: Trupti Desai

Leader of the Bhumata Brigade and Pune-based gender rights activist Trupti Desai signalled her intention not to leave Kerala until she offered prayers at the Sabarimala temple. Desai, along with members of her organisation, have been holed up inside the office of the Kochi Police Commissioner since Tuesday morning after arriving at the Cochin International Airport in the early hours of the day.

Speaking to indianexpress.com over the phone, Desai said, “We have not taken a decision yet. We just had our third meeting with the police. Additional Commissioner Philip had a meeting with us for 45 minutes. He asked us not to go to the temple. He said there are people protesting and that they could launch an attack on us.”

She continued, “He said there is a threat to our lives. He asked us to return to Mumbai or Pune via the earliest flight. He expressed fear that there could be an acid attack or a pepper spray attack. We have told him that we do not intend to return.”

The ruling LDF government and the state police are in no mood to offer police protection to Desai and her aides, portending violence at the shrine.

The temple is in the midst of the annual pilgrimage, during which lakhs of people descend on the shrine. The government has stated that there is still no clarity on the Supreme Court judgment earlier this month in which it kept the review petitions pending against the 2018 verdict in abeyance till a larger 7-member constitution bench examined the legal aspects of religious practices and beliefs surrounding the temple.

Earlier today, while Desai and her aides were inside the police commissioner’s office, Bindu Ammini, one of the two women who had offered prayers at the Sabarimala temple earlier this year and who had accompanied Desai, was attacked with a chilli spray by a right-wing activist belonging to Hindu Helpline headed by former VHP leader Pratheesh Vishwanath. The attacker was duly arrested by the police and charged under nonbailable sections. Ammini has been admitted to the casualty ward at the Ernakulam General Hospital.

Desai, who had visited Kerala last year in the wake of the Supreme Court judgment on Sabarimala, had to return to Pune after hordes of right-wing activists and Hindu faithful converged outside the Cochin airport confining the activist within. In the face of the protests and sensing danger to her life, Desai had returned then promising that she would be back.