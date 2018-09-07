‘We don’t garland tainted leaders’: Kerala CPM hints at taking action against PK Sasi

Shornur MLA PK Sasi Shornur MLA PK Sasi

The Kerala CPM secretariat Friday dismissed reports that the party has been indecisive on taking action against Shornur MLA PK Sasi, who has been accused of sexual abuse by a woman leader of the party’s youth wing, the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI).

The allegations against Sasi has roiled the party in recent days with the state leadership accused of opening an internal probe into the matter after the central leadership intervened.

In a statement, the CPM said, “Unlike other bourgeois political parties which believe in garlanding and taking tainted leaders on public processions, the CPM’s traditions that it holds aloft are different. No party in the state has taken a tough stand against exploitation and insult to the modesty of women like CPM has. In the complaint against PK Sasi, the party will take a decision in accordance with its constitution, dignity and moral values.”

The party has also reportedly asked the MLA not to issue public statements or speak to the media.

The state secretariat in its statement said the DYFI woman leader submitted the complaint against Sasi to the state committee on August 14 following which her statement was recorded by state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. Sasi was also called to the AKG Bhawan in Thiruvananthapuram and asked to clarify on the issue. On August 31, the state secretariat met for the first time and discussed the issue and took the stand that there must be a detailed investigation into the issue. The party said Kannur MP PK Sreemathi Teacher and AK Balan, the minister for welfare of SCs, STs and BCs, have been appointed to investigate the complaint and complete the probe.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd