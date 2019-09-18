We did not pressure BSP MLAs to join Congress, says Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Tuesday that no horse-trading was involved in BSP MLAs deciding to merge their legislature party with Congress, and implied that it was the decision of BSP MLAs and not the Congress party.

“The BSP MLAs are right when they say they have taken a favourable decision for the state and towards a stable government,” Gehlot said Tuesday.

“We did not pressure them and it was a natural decision, so (BSP chief) Mayawati will have to understand that people sitting in the government did not manage it and did not entice them. And in our state we have never indulged in horse trading or lured anyone, like they are trying to break up the Madhya Pradesh government and offering Rs 25 crore — which surprises us when we hear about it, that where is the money coming from. We don’t trade even one rupee and the support is from heart, that is our virtue. So she should have a big heart since it was done in the interest of the state,” Gehlot said.